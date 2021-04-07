Giants Bring in Basketball Player Turned Falcons WR for Look: Report

The New York Giants are more than likely done making splash moves this offseason. Yet, that’s not to say there isn’t more work to be done. General manager Dave Gettleman and the crew continue to poke around the free agency pool in hopes of beefing up the backend of a team who owns a record of just 15-33 over the past three seasons.

New York recently took a step in this direction by signing the likes of tight end Cole Hikutini and defensive backs Chris Milton and Joshua Kalu — and it looks as if they may not be alone.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle has reported that the Giants hosted eight players for private workouts in East Rutherford this past week, headlined by ex-Texans linebacker Dylan Cole and former Falcons wide receiver Juwan Green.

Basketball Player Turned Record-Setting Wide Receiver

Green may not be the biggest name remaining on the market. Heck, chances are you may have never even heard of him. With that said, the 22-year-old wide receiver boasts some pretty intriguing upside in his 6-foot, 187-pound frame.

Signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft, Green spent the entirety of his rookie season on the team’s practice squad until his contract expired in January of this year. Yet, before Green arrived in Atlanta, he was setting records at the University at Albany — this despite the fact that he only started playing football a few years ago.

Green spent the majority of his Martinsburg High School tenure focused on playing basketball. In fact, it wasn’t until his senior season where he decided to take the gridiron. While Green showed flashes in his first year playing the sport, limited game tape led to him taking the Juco route out of high school. He went on to spend two seasons at Lackawanna (Pa.) College, amassing 11 all-purpose touchdowns and named an NEFC First-Team All-Conference selection in 2016 and Lackawanna’s Team MVP in 2017.

Green transferred to Albany in 2018, quickly getting his feet wet to the tune of 23 receptions for 429 yards and four touchdowns. However, that was nothing more than a sneak peek of what was shortly on the horizon. As a senior in 2019, Green exploded, setting Colonial Athletic Association records for both receiving yards (1,386) and receiving touchdowns (17). He was named an FCS All-America First Team selection for his efforts.

Green Possesses ‘Gigantic Upside’?

UAlbany’s coach Greg Gattuso was quick to remind scouts during the draft process that Green is still an extremely raw prospect, but that the upside could be astronomical.

“I’ve told every scout I’ve talked to who’s listened, he hasn’t played that much football,’’ Gattuso said, via Times Union. “He’s got a lot more to go. Generally, someone comes out of college, they’ve got some learning to do, but that’s pretty much who they are. Juwan’s got a really gigantic upside.”

As for a potential gig with the Giants, Green would have an uphill battle earning a roster spot as the top four receiver spots are essentially set in stone and Dante Pettis isn’t far off from claiming the fifth spot. In other words, Green — like many undrafted players — would need to prove his worth on special teams

“The potential’s there,’’ said former NFL wide receiver Derrick Alexander, who coached Green at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. “He’s definitely got some size and the attributes that the NFL would be looking for. I would probably see him, if he did make it to the league or get drafted, where he would make the team is probably like the fourth or fifth receiver and special-teams guy. And then working his way up the ladder that way.”