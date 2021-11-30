Giants Playmaker Sounds Off on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts After Brutal Performance

The Philadelphia Eagles were surging heading into MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Winners of three of their last four games, the Eagles offense was flying high. Led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia was averaging 34.5 points per game over the last month and looking to be nipping at the heels of the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East.

However, things came quickly crashing down in Week 12. The New York Giants and their 27th-ranked defense halted Philadelphia’s offense in their tracks en route to a 13-7 upset victory over the Birds. Hurts committed three of the Eagles’ four turnovers on the afternoon, producing one of the more eye-sore quarterback performances of the season. Yet, while doubt in Philly begins to stockpile regarding Hurts’ legitimacy as a viable NFL signal-caller, Giants standout safety Xavier McKinney has a message for those questioning his former Alabama teammate.

“Well, I mean he’s a great quarterback. Obviously, like you said, I played him many times before, at least practiced against him, so I was familiar with how he plays. But he’s a — even if you have him in the pocket, he’s still a great quarterback,” McKinney proclaimed. “He can throw with his arm, he can go with his legs, so we knew that, so like I said before during the week, it was going to be a challenge today like it was, but we made those turnovers and got those turnovers that we needed and they helped us out a lot at the end.”

McKinney, who is playing at a near All-Pro level in his second season, snagged his fifth interception of the season on Sunday vs. Hurts — all of which have come over his last six games.