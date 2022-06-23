Xavier McKinney Sends Important Message After Death of Ravens Player

Wednesday was a tragic day in the NFL community, as the Baltimore Ravens announced the passing of both a current player in Jaylon Ferguson and a franchise legend in Tony Siragusa.

Real tough day for Ravens fans with the passing of Jaylon Ferguson and Tony Siragusa. pic.twitter.com/ZR4XYfP7ha — Hutton Jackson (@HuttonJackson) June 22, 2022

As NFL fans mourned these losses, New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney sent out an important message to his followers on Twitter.

Never take life for granted, it’s not promised. Love ur loved 1’s. — Xavier McKinney (@mckinney15__) June 22, 2022

“Never take life for granted, it’s not promised. Love ur loved 1’s,” McKinney wrote.

McKinney was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, just one year after Ferguson entered the NFL as a third-round pick.

Remembering Jaylon Ferguson

Ferguson was a Louisiana native who played in college at Louisiana Tech. That’s where he earned the nickname “Sack Daddy,” as he broke the FBS record with 45 career sacks in four seasons with the Bulldogs (the record was previously held by Arizona State’s Terrell Suggs).

Ferguson appeared in 38 games (10 starts) with the Ravens over the past three seasons and recorded 4.5 sacks. His teammate, Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, posted an emotional memory on Twitter shortly after the news broke.

The last person I talked to leaving the facility. Spent almost everyday in the sauna together tryna see who gone last longer. Said it was our turn this year man. Ima miss you bro💔 — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) June 22, 2022

“The last person I talked to leaving the facility. Spent almost everyday in the sauna together tryna see who gone last longer. Said it was our turn this year man. Ima miss you bro,” Queen wrote.

The Ravens wrapped up minicamp just a few days ago and are currently on summer break until the team reconvenes for training camp in late July.

Ferguson was 26 years old. An official cause of death has not yet been announced.

Remembering Tony Siragusa

Siragusa was a larger-than-life personality who spent most of his career with the Indianapolis Colts but became most famous during his time with the Ravens. He was a full-time starter at defensive tackle for the 2000 Ravens team that beat the Giants in Super Bowl XXXV. He gained even more popularity as one of the original stars in the first season of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

Tony Siragusa was the original star of Hard Knocks. RIP to a legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/w5SDx2I5m3 — Kevin Boilard (@KevinBoilard) June 22, 2022

Siragusa was also a lovable television personality after his playing career came to an end. He covered NFL games for FOX as an “on-field analyst” for nine seasons from 2007-2015.

Former New York Giants running back and MVP of Super Bowl XXV Ottis Anderson sent a tweet to share his feelings on Siragusa’s passing.

She saddened to hear about the loss of my friend Goose. I’ve been trying to process it all day. He was a great guy. He was supposed to be one of the celebrities at my golf outing in a few weeks. May he Rest In Peace. Sending his family my sincere condolences — Ottis OJ Anderson (@OJAnderson24) June 23, 2022

“…saddened to hear about the loss of my friend Goose. I’ve been trying to process it all day. He was a great guy. He was supposed to be one of the celebrities at my golf outing in a few weeks. May he Rest In Peace. Sending his family my sincere condolences,” Anderson wrote.

Although their NFL careers overlapped in the early 1990s, Anderson and Siragusa were never teammates on the field.

Siragusa was never voted to a Pro Bowl in his 12-year NFL career, but former Ravens head coach Brian Billick said on Wednesday that they “would not have won the Super Bowl without him” (via ESPN).

Siragusa was 55 years old at the time of his passing.