5 Things We Are Absolutely Certain of Heading Into Jets Camp

When you are starting over for the third time in three years, it’s hard to know what’s what.

The New York Jets fired Todd Bowles in 2018, fired Adam Gase in 2020, and are hoping the third time is the charm with brand new head coach Robert Saleh in 2021.

With training camp rapidly approaching, it’s time to separate the things we do and the things we still don’t know heading into the meat of the offseason.

Things Are Heating up for the Green and White





5. Marcus Maye is PISSED

The Jets and Maye were unable to agree to a long-term extension ahead of the July 15 franchise tag deadline. This means Maye will have no other choice but to play out the 2021 season on the one-year deal for $10.6M.

The earliest the two sides could come back to the negotiating table is at the conclusion of the 2021 football season. By then Maye will be 29 years old and Gang Green could slap the franchise tag on him for a second consecutive season.

Although putting all that aside, Maye will be reporting to training camp. The better question is will he be happy about it? Probably not, but if he decided not to show up the Jets could slap some serious fines on his plate that would make him even less pleased.

Throughout his young career thus far, the former Florida Gators product hasn’t ruffled any feathers or caused any scenes. He prefers to let his play do the talking and we’ll see if that continues here at camp.

4. There are plenty of roster spots up for grabs

The Jets were a 2-14 team last year and despite all the upgrades in free agency and the 2021 NFL draft, there are still plenty of roster spots up for grabs.

Training camp, three preseason games, a series of joint practices present a wide array of opportunities for someone to step up to the plate and claim a spot.

Here are all the pieces of the depth chart that are still open for business:

Right guard

Running back

Wide receiver

Weakside linebacker

Opposite EDGE rusher from Carl Lawson

Cornerback group

Several Other Pressing Questions





3. This wide receiver room is STACKED

Not only does this group have more star power than they’ve had in at least six years (Corey Davis), but they also have more depth as well:

That’s six players that are roster locks at wide receiver, which doesn’t leave much room for anyone else to jump into the mix. That kind of depth is going to be massively important as we work our way through the offseason.

If you’ve been a Jets fan, you’re fully aware that injuries come early and often. When they inevitably do, the green and white are more prepared than they’ve ever been to adapt to the ever-evolving situation.

2. Zach Wilson is in a better situation as a rookie than Sam Darnold ever was

Would Sam Darnold have sucked regardless of the coaching, talent, and scheme around him? Maybe, but that question is irrelevant now.

Wilson is the present and future of this organization and the thing we absolutely know before a single practice of training camp begins is things are groovy.

The offensive line is completely revamped with the lone weakness coming at the right guard spot. This team has a first-world problem at wide receiver and the order of guys just has to be sorted out during camp.

Then the cherry on top is the coaching difference. Not only are we getting a head coach swap (more on that in a minute), but an entire overhaul featuring a philosophical change. The former BYU stud is in a great position to become the best quarterback he can be.

1. Saleh is already a massive upgrade over Gase

Candidly we knew that a wet blanket would be an upgrade over Gase, but that’s neither here nor there.

The energy on 1 Jets Drive is palpable. The former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator is a players’ coach that has brought a different philosophy to the Jets with a greater appreciation for the details.

Gase used to be a one-man show: the jury, judge, and executioner. While Saleh will opt for a different approach where he oversees the operation and delegates the offensive responsibilities (Mike LaFleur) and defensive challenges (Jeff Ulbrich) so he can manage the team.

This will be a much better CEO-type role where Saleh can be flexible and go where he’s needed. If the offense needs help, he can shift over there. If Ulbrich has questions, he can run over there.

Finally, it seems like the Jets actually have a HEAD COACH and that’s refreshing.

