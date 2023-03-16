Aaron Rodgers Sounds off on New Jets Weapon: ‘F****** Great Dude’

The New York Jets got the stamp of approval on one of their newest additions.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about his former (and maybe future) teammate Allen Lazard during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, March 15.

“I think objectively a lot of people can look at Allen Lazard and go he’s a really good player. We would love to have him on our team and then anyone with a brain would maybe call me on any team and go hey what kind of locker room guy is Allen Lazard? What’s his work ethic like? I’d say he’s a f****** good dude. Anybody would be lucky to have him in the locker room.”

A Great Aaron Rodgers- Allen Lazard Connection Could Be Rekindled on Jets

The 27-year-old wideout had to scratch and claw to get where he is in the NFL. He initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lazard was dumped ahead of final roster cuts and moved to the team’s practice squad. A few months later the Packers poached him and the rest is history.

During his four seasons and change in Green Bay, Lazard quickly became a favorite target of Aaron Rodgers.

He caught 169 receptions for 2,236 receiving yards and hauled in 20 touchdowns.

Last season Lazard led the Packers in receptions, receiving yards, and targets.

The former Iowa State product agreed to a four-year deal for $44 million with the Jets in free agency. There is a chance he could be reunited with his old quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, in New York pending a successful trade with the Packers this offseason.

