Aaron Rodgers Is Trying to Recruit Multi-Time Pro Bowler to Jets: Report

Social media rumors have finally been confirmed.

Aaron Rodgers has been trying to lure his former teammate, Davante Adams, to the New York Jets this offseason.

“My understanding is Aaron Rodgers has been trying to recruit Davante Adams to the Jets,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed on NFL Gameday. “Remember the Jets kind of made a run at him this past year. There was nothing there. [They] are expected to try again this offseason.”

The only problem with this potential fairytale reunion is the Las Vegas Raiders don’t seem interested in helping make that happen.

“The Las Vegas Raiders in win now mode. Not really in the business of giving away really good players,” Rapoport explained. “From what I’m told, the Raiders want to win, believe they can, and have zero plans to trade Davante Adams.”

Potential Complications in a Adams-Rodgers Reunion on the Jets

It would be one thing if Adams was set to be a free agent. Rodgers could try to convince him to sign with the Jets and reunite. The only problem is Adams is still under contract with the Raiders.

Adams still has three years left on his $140 million contract. If Las Vegas has zero plans to trade him there isn’t much the Jets can do.

There are only two viable paths for this fantasy to potentially become a reality.

The Jets overpay to land Adams and provide the Raiders with a trade offer they can’t refuse. Or Adams goes full nuclear and announces publically or privately that he intends to play for the Jets in 2024, just like Rodgers did last offseason.

In theory that would put all of the pressure on the Raiders to try and make a deal or they’d risk having an unhappy camper on their roster.

That seems incredibly unlikely considering Adams advocated for the Raiders to make Antonio Pierce the full-time coach and they followed through on that. Las Vegas also reunited Adams with his old coach, Luke Getsy, from the Green Bay Packers.

“That was a good feeling knowing a guy that I’ve worked with,” Adams told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN via NBC Sports. “I know how he works, I know how his mind works and we’ve had success together. So it’s definitely exciting.”

Former Jets Veteran Lands New Coaching Gig in the NFL

Jim Leonhard is back in the NFL.

Dan Graziano of ESPN shared on X previously Twitter that Leonhard “is expected to join the Denver Broncos’ staff to coach the secondary. Leonhard is a former NFL DB who’s well regarded in coaching circles and has been talking to several NFL and college teams.”

A little pregame non-Super Bowl news: Sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN that Jim Leonhard is expected to join the Denver Broncos' staff to coach the secondary. Leonhard is a former NFL DB who's well regarded in coaching circles and has been talking to several NFL and college teams — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 11, 2024

Leonhard, 41, was in the NFL from 2005 through 2014. Three of those seasons were spent with the Jets from 2009-11.

He wanted to come to New York to reunite with his old ball coach Rex Ryan. Those were the last golden years for the Jets. New York hasn’t been to the NFL playoffs since the 2010 season.

Shortly after his playing career, Leonhard got into coaching. He was at the college level from 2016 through 2023. This new gig with the Denver Broncos will be his first jump to the NFL level as a coach.