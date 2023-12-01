Jets Could Pair 2-Time Super Bowl Champ Play-Caller With Aaron Rodgers

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report recently provided multiple potential replacement options for Nathaniel Hackett if the New York Jets decide to move on this offseason.

The most notable name that was featured on the list is Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Tansey called him, “The top offensive mind on the market” in 2024 if he shakes free from Washington. While he could create some buzz in the NFL head coaching cycle, Bieniemy has been unable to make hay in that department over the last several years.

“The 54-year-old achieved a wealth of success with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, and he could bring a fresh perspective to the Jets offense,” Tansey said.

Bieniemy Could Work Magic With Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Bieniemy has had a long history in coaching, but the highlight of which was his run with the Chiefs.

He spent a decade coaching the running back position and then transitioned into an offensive coordinator role. During that span of time, he won a pair of Super Bowls with Mahomes at the helm.

This past offseason, the coach bet on himself leaving KC for a brand-new opportunity where he could run his own show.

While Washington hasn’t won many games at 4-8 heading into Week 13, the offense has certainly held up its own end of the bargain.

Sam Howell leads the NFL in passing yards with 3,339 and is top-10 in passing touchdowns (18).

Despite some of those impressive numbers, Bieniemy might be out of a job come the end of the season.

“The Washington Commanders offensive coordinator’s status for 2024 could be up in the air because of potential changes within the franchise,” Tansey explained. “Head coach Ron Rivera appears to be on the way out as the team’s new owners look to bring in their own coach.”

That could open the door for another new opportunity in 2024, but this time in the big apple with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.

Might Be a Way to Save Hackett and Get Jets a New Play-Caller

The article’s intent was to provide replacement options for Hackett on the Jets. However, there might be a path to add a Bieniemy type and still keep Hackett on the staff.

Jets analyst Joe Caporoso joined me on my radio show, “The Manchild Show with Boy Green”, and presented another potential option to consider.

Instead of firing Hackett, the Jets could simply change his role on the staff. He could be moved to something like a senior consultant and then add a different proven coach to call plays.

Caporoso mentioned Hackett’s relationship with Rodgers as a reason to keep him. When Hackett was with Rodgers in Green Bay, he didn’t call the plays despite holding the title of offensive coordinator.

Hackett has been downright awful this season for the Jets. So much so that the Jets should strongly consider if he is the right man for the job in 2024 even with a fully healthy Rodgers.

Even if he’s the wrong choice for OC, he could still be a valuable resource on the coaching staff for Rodgers and the rest of the offense in a lesser more specific role.