Jets Sign New 6-Foot-5 Protection for QB Aaron Rodgers: Report

The New York Jets have brought in some fresh protection for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Brian Costello of the New York Post shared that Gang Green is “signing” offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste. The update was announced on the morning of Tuesday, May 30.

The Jets are signing OT Yodny Cajuste, per source. Cajuste, a 2019 3rd round pick of the Patriots, played in 10 games for NE last year. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) May 30, 2023

Cajuste stands in at 6-foot-5 and weighs 310 pounds.

Yodny Cajuste Adds Even More Depth to Jets Trenches

The 27-year-old will be continuing his football career in the AFC East. Cajuste entered the NFL in 2019 as the No. 101 overall pick in the third round.

He spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots and it looked like he would stick around for a fifth. Cajuste signed his original round restricted free agent tender this offseason on April 5.

However, New England cut ties with the former West Virginia product on May 18.

After getting released he made a pair of visits to both New York teams, the Jets first and then the Giants.

Cajuste has struggled with injury issues throughout his professional career. He has missed time due to quad surgery and two stints on injured reserve with thumb and knee injuries to name a few.

During those four years in New England, Cajuste appeared in 17 games and made five starts.

Jets Have Done Its Job This Offseason for Aaron Rodgers

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said the Jets’ offensive line “will be healthier” in 2023.

How does he know that? Well, it’ll be hard to be more injured than the Jets were last season. Rosenblatt noted that six different hog mollies for the Jets spent time on injured reserve:

No NFL team could have been prepared for that kind of carnage. However general manager Joe Douglas, a former offensive lineman, attempted to do everything in his power to do just that this offseason.

Douglas added new bodies to the fold via free agency signing Billy Turner, Wes Schweitzer, Trystan Colon, and the aforementioned Cajuste.