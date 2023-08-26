Boy Green Daily: Aaron Rodgers Makes Jets Debut, Preview Giants Game

Play

Welcome back to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we discuss the New York Jets decision to play Aaron Rodgers in the preseason finale versus the New York Giants on Saturday August 26. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be YOU the fans. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Jets dump veteran ahead of Giants game.

Orlando Brown and the free agent contract details from the Jets?

Corey Davis replacement options?

Social Post of the Day

This clip from Monday’s episode of “One Jets Drive” provided a unique inside look into Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson and some of his off the field interests.

So cool to see the man behind the helmet. The #1JD crew followed #Jets LB Jermaine Johnson (@ii_jermaine) to Lake Hopatcong & showed some of his interests off the field + loved this quote, ‘I’m not gonna come into the #NFL & be an average NFL player, that’s not gonna happen’ 😳… pic.twitter.com/DkpASRSETZ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 26, 2023

ICYMI

Social Media Poll of the Day

The Jets are debuting Rodgers for the very first time, how nervous are you ahead of this contest versus the Giants on Saturday August 26 at 4:00 pm ET?

How nervous are you as a #Jets fan to watch Aaron Rodgers make his preseason debut against the #Giants? Boy Green Daily POLL OF THE DAY #TakeFlight #NYGiants — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 26, 2023

