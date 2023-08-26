Boy Green Daily: Aaron Rodgers Makes Jets Debut, Preview Giants Game

Welcome back to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we discuss the New York Jets decision to play Aaron Rodgers in the preseason finale versus the New York Giants on Saturday August 26. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be YOU the fans. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.
Jets’ Flight Itinerary
- Jets dump veteran ahead of Giants game.
- Orlando Brown and the free agent contract details from the Jets?
- Corey Davis replacement options?
Social Post of the Day
This clip from Monday’s episode of “One Jets Drive” provided a unique inside look into Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson and some of his off the field interests.
ICYMI
Join more than 95 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.
Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.
The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!
Social Media Poll of the Day
The Jets are debuting Rodgers for the very first time, how nervous are you ahead of this contest versus the Giants on Saturday August 26 at 4:00 pm ET?
Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!