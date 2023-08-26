Go Ad-Free
Boy Green Daily: Aaron Rodgers Makes Jets Debut, Preview Giants Game

Welcome back to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we discuss the New York Jets decision to play Aaron Rodgers in the preseason finale versus the New York Giants on Saturday August 26. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be YOU the fans. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

This clip from Monday’s episode of “One Jets Drive” provided a unique inside look into Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson and some of his off the field interests.

Join more than 95 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

The Jets are debuting Rodgers for the very first time, how nervous are you ahead of this contest versus the Giants on Saturday August 26 at 4:00 pm ET?

