Giants LB Jihad Ward Sends Warning to Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets–New York Giants rivalry is back on.

Big Blue linebacker Jihad Ward clapped back at Gang Green quarterback Aaron Rodgers about the viral “Hard Knocks” clip that has been circulating on social media this week.

Ward told Connor Hughes of SNY that HBO only took time to tell Rodgers’ side of the story.

He accused Rodgers and his Jets teammates of “laughing” after Randall Cobb delivered a “dirty hit” and for “making light of it when a teammate got hurt.”

“Ward took immense offense, so he went after Rodgers to stick up for his teammates. He said he won’t stand for that stuff. Ward said he’s focused on Dallas, but made sure to point out” that the Giants play the Jets “soon,”, per Hughes.

The battle for New York will take place in Week 8 between the Jets and the Giants on October 29.

#Giants LB Jihad Ward said that HBO only showed Aaron Rodgers’ side of things on #HardKnocks. He took time to tell his. What frustrated Ward and his teammates is the dirty hit from Randall Cobb & then how Rodgers, Cobb & others on the #NYJ were “laughing” about it & making… pic.twitter.com/gFTc1364H3 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 30, 2023

NYJ Matt also screenshot the recently liked tweets from Ward’s official X account previously Twitter and it seemingly sent a warning shot to A-Rod.

The liked post said, “Can’t wait till you put that b**** on his a** & hit him with remember me?”

Jihad Ward liking tweets referring to Aaron Rodgers as a bitch Nathaniel Hackett please add this to the bulletin board in the QB room pic.twitter.com/hoeaPrnYNY — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) August 30, 2023

Rodgers Fires Back at Ward in New Jets-Giants Beef

Rodgers spoke to the media on Thursday, August 31, and responded to Ward’s side of the story.

“He thought we were laughing at his teammate,” Rodgers rhetorically asked via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “That never happened and I think he’s making s*** up.”

Aaron Rodgers responded to Jihad Ward, who said the Jets were laughing after Randall Cobb’s illegal block concussed Bobby McCain: “He thought we were laughing at his teammate? That never happened and I think he’s making shit up.” #Jets #Giants — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 31, 2023

The play in question happened at the 12:47 mark of the first quarter of the Jets-Giants preseason game and was highlighted on the Tuesday, August 29 episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

Cobb was called for an “illegal blindside block” and Ward later accused him of a “dirty hit.”

I loved #HardKnocks coverage of the @rcobb18 penalty in #Jets, #Giants game: @AaronRodgers12 said, ‘f****** Cobby lost all his f****** training camp money, what are you doing bro this ain’t 2014’ 🤣 Cobb said, ‘come on man’ + his wife was worried about the potential fine money,… pic.twitter.com/3hYiT69Yxs — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 30, 2023

That angered Ward enough that on the next Jets’ offensive drive, he decided to “go after Rodgers.”

Oh boy. Aaron Rodgers to #Giants' Jihad Ward after he got hit late: "Show some respect. I don't even know who you are." Rodgers then throws a TD pass and looks for Ward: "Don't poke the bear." TRASH TALK AARON RODGERS.pic.twitter.com/csIoRPtSD7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 30, 2023

Ward clearly gave Rodgers a push well after he threw a pass during the Jets-Giants game. A-Rod accused him of touching him after “five damn steps.”

They then barked back and forth at each other with Rodgers claiming he didn’t know who Ward was. Ward responded by saying he didn’t know who A-Rod was which Rodgers later called “bulls***.”

A Chance to Spark This New York Rivalry

This big brother versus little brother rivalry hasn’t had much juice over the years. When the Jets have been good, the Giants haven’t been. When Big Blue has been relevant, Gang Green hasn’t.

As a matter of fact, the last time both of these teams were in the playoffs at the same time was way back in 2006.

The Jets and Giants both lost in the wildcard round so they didn’t last very long.

However, this upcoming season has the potential to end that drought. The Giants are coming off of a playoff appearance and the Jets are considered among the top contenders for the Super Bowl.

If that didn’t add enough spice, they will play in the regular season in Week 8. The Jets have won the last two matchups in a row and haven’t lost to the Giants since 2011.