Giants LB Jihad Ward Sends Warning to Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets–New York Giants rivalry is back on.
Big Blue linebacker Jihad Ward clapped back at Gang Green quarterback Aaron Rodgers about the viral “Hard Knocks” clip that has been circulating on social media this week.
Ward told Connor Hughes of SNY that HBO only took time to tell Rodgers’ side of the story.
He accused Rodgers and his Jets teammates of “laughing” after Randall Cobb delivered a “dirty hit” and for “making light of it when a teammate got hurt.”
“Ward took immense offense, so he went after Rodgers to stick up for his teammates. He said he won’t stand for that stuff. Ward said he’s focused on Dallas, but made sure to point out” that the Giants play the Jets “soon,”, per Hughes.
The battle for New York will take place in Week 8 between the Jets and the Giants on October 29.
NYJ Matt also screenshot the recently liked tweets from Ward’s official X account previously Twitter and it seemingly sent a warning shot to A-Rod.
The liked post said, “Can’t wait till you put that b**** on his a** & hit him with remember me?”
Rodgers Fires Back at Ward in New Jets-Giants Beef
Rodgers spoke to the media on Thursday, August 31, and responded to Ward’s side of the story.
“He thought we were laughing at his teammate,” Rodgers rhetorically asked via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “That never happened and I think he’s making s*** up.”
The play in question happened at the 12:47 mark of the first quarter of the Jets-Giants preseason game and was highlighted on the Tuesday, August 29 episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”
Cobb was called for an “illegal blindside block” and Ward later accused him of a “dirty hit.”
That angered Ward enough that on the next Jets’ offensive drive, he decided to “go after Rodgers.”
Ward clearly gave Rodgers a push well after he threw a pass during the Jets-Giants game. A-Rod accused him of touching him after “five damn steps.”
They then barked back and forth at each other with Rodgers claiming he didn’t know who Ward was. Ward responded by saying he didn’t know who A-Rod was which Rodgers later called “bulls***.”
A Chance to Spark This New York Rivalry
This big brother versus little brother rivalry hasn’t had much juice over the years. When the Jets have been good, the Giants haven’t been. When Big Blue has been relevant, Gang Green hasn’t.
As a matter of fact, the last time both of these teams were in the playoffs at the same time was way back in 2006.
The Jets and Giants both lost in the wildcard round so they didn’t last very long.
However, this upcoming season has the potential to end that drought. The Giants are coming off of a playoff appearance and the Jets are considered among the top contenders for the Super Bowl.
If that didn’t add enough spice, they will play in the regular season in Week 8. The Jets have won the last two matchups in a row and haven’t lost to the Giants since 2011.