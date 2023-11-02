Aaron Rodgers Delivers Final Message After Jets ‘Ugly Win’ Over Giants

My radio partner, Jim Lerch, thought the Week 8 matchup between the New York Jets and the New York Giants was so bad that he argued both teams should accept an L in the loss column.

Despite the way the game might have looked to football fans, Aaron Rodgers had a very clear message when talking about it during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“Like we say in golf, they don’t draw pictures in the scorecard, they don’t really draw pictures in the standings either. A win is a win & those ones always seem to count a little bit more late in the season. Being 4-3 now & coming away with a win in that ugly game is gonna make things a little bit more interesting as we get into November & December.”

I freaking loved this final message from @AaronRodgers12 on the #Jets win over the #Giants: ‘Like we say in golf, they don’t draw pictures in the scorecard, they don’t really draw pictures in the standings either. A win is a win & those ones always seem to count a little bit… pic.twitter.com/VpYX57YnvB — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 2, 2023

Jets Need to Get Wins However They Come

With 28 seconds remaining in the Jets versus Giants game down 10-7, Gang Green’s chances of losing was 99.9 percent, per Next Gen Stats.

Lloyd Christmas once said in “Dumb and Dumber”, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance?”

Big Blue ended up missing the 35-yard chip-shot field goal and the Jets drove the down the field to tie up the game and ultimately squeaked out the victory in overtime.

It wasn’t pretty, Rodgers even called it “ugly” but at the end of the day they all count the same.

The Jets have a 4-3 record and an inside track to win the AFC East for the first time since 2002. Gang Green is in third place, but just a game back of the Buffalo Bills who are in second place. The green and white is just a game and a half out of first place and they have two future matchups scheduled with the Miami Dolphins.

The AFC teams with the best odds to make the playoffs pic.twitter.com/Ul3txc254M — PFF (@PFF) November 2, 2023

According to Pro Football Focus, the Jets have a 54 percent chance to make the playoffs. Those are the sixth best odds in the AFC conference.

Giants Are Still Complaining About Jets Win

Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey accused the officials of screwing the team at the end of the Jets game, per Darryl Slater of NJ dot com.

Specifically, the Giants accused Jets pass rusher Will McDonald of lining up illegally on the missed field goal at the end of regulation. Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post said, “Obviously a flag would’ve ended the game with a NYG win.”

#Giants say the play #Jets Will McDonald made to jump and try to block Gano’s missed FG was illegal based on where he was aligned pre-snap. Obviously a flag wouldve ended the game with a NYG win https://t.co/FWCh6uRHyd — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 2, 2023

After reviewing the footage, Rich Cimini of ESPN said “clearly” McDonald followed the rules by having, “His helmet outside the snapper’s shoulder pad. It’s a legal play.”

The rule on this play is written as such: "A Team B player who is within 1 yard of the line of scrimmage at the snap must have his helmet outside the snapper's shoulder pad." Clearly, McDonald (99) has his helmet outside the snapper's shoulder pad. It's a legal play. #Jets https://t.co/byrgdtG17a — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 2, 2023

When Jets’ special teams coordinator Brant Boyer was asked about the controversy during media availability on Thursday, November 2.

“It’s Thursday. I’m on to the Chargers,” Boyer said via Connor Hughes of SNY.

Hughes also argued that the play was “legal” by the “definition” of the NFL rule.

#Jets ST coordinate Brant Boyer takes the high road on the #Giants saying Will McDonald lined up illegally: “It’s Thursday. I’m on to the #Chargers.” By definition it sure seems like it was legal. Not totally sure what Thomas McGaughey is talking about. Bigger issue is #NYG… pic.twitter.com/l64qWAaj5t — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 2, 2023

On a Thursday the Giants are still talking about a loss they took in the previous week. However, the attitude from the Jets locker room has been they felt like they got away with one.

Jake Asman joined me on “Boy Green Daily” earlier this week and said the Jets win over the Giants felt like a loss. He said that should provide the best of all worlds with the team actually getting a win in the standings, but treating it like a loss and learning from it.