Jets Land Record Breaking Star QB in Wild Trade Proposal

The New York Jets could be repeating history this offseason.

Freddie Boston of Lombardi Ave proposed a wild blockbuster deal this week that could solve Gang Green’s quarterback issues:

New York Jets receive: quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers receive: a 2023 first-round pick (No. 13 overall) and a 2024 first-round pick

This trade is reminiscent of the deal from 2008 when the Packers traded legendary quarterback Brett Favre to the Jets in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick.

A Packers-Jets Trade for Aaron Rodgers Makes a Ton of Sense

On the NFL Stock Exchange Podcast co-host Connor Rogers said he could see the Jets being “the Rodgers destination”:

“I don’t know, I’m not saying this is likely to happen but if I’m picking a destination for Aaron Rodgers that is not the Green Bay Packers, I really do think the Jets are at the top of that conversation.”

Oh baby: @ConnorJRogers said he can see the #Jets being the ‘@AaronRodgers12 destination’ + if he was picking a place that wasn’t the #Packers, ‘I really do think #TakeFlight is at the top of that conversation’ + @TampaBayTre on Nathaniel Hackett package: 🎥 @PFF_NFLSE #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/AsAoJiAind — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 18, 2023

Rodgers said after the season that he would take some time to mull things over on what he wants to do with his future.

Although during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he strongly stated that he still believes he can “win MVP again in the right situation” whether that is with the Packers or somewhere else.

"I think I can win MVP again in the right situation.. is that Green Bay or somewhere else, I'm not sure and there's more conversations to be had"@AaronRodgers12 dives into the possibility of playing a 19th season #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/cMjcPKFs5Z — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2023

Rodgers still hasn’t decided if he is coming back, but said “there’s no point in coming back to play football unless you think you can win it all.”

"There's no point in coming back to play football unless you think you can win it all" @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2tOSXcZ2MF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2023

A pair of first-round picks for a 39-year-old quarterback may be a tough pill to swallow on the surface. However, the Jets have a win now roster and a really good passer can mask a lot of holes on the roster.

The addition of Rodgers to the roster wouldn’t only make the Jets a playoff team in 2023, but they would become a legitimate championship-caliber team.

Nathaniel Hackett Provides Jets-Packers Connective Tissue

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of ESPN revealed on Wednesday, January 18 that the Jets were interviewing Nathaniel Hackett for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

The New York Jets are currently meeting with former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for their offensive coordinator position, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 18, 2023

While things were ugly during his brief tenure as the Denver Broncos’ head coach in 2022, things went a lot more smoothly during his time with the Packers.

Hackett served as Green Bay’s offensive coordinator for three seasons from 2019 through 2021. During that run, Rodgers secured back-to-back MVP titles and the Packers won 39 games.

If the Jets end up hiring Hackett, it could be a hint that they could pursue Rodgers if he is made available.

Hey, Nathaniel Hackett after you take the #Jets OC job I have a quick request, can you bring a plus one? I have someone in mind…#TakeFlight #GoPackGo #Packers pic.twitter.com/fgrTSrXo0z — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 18, 2023

Every level of the Jets brass from head coach Robert Saleh to general manager Joe Douglas to Owner Woody Johnson has stated publicly that the team will be aggressive at the quarterback position.

Nothing says aggression quite like swinging for the fences on one of the best quarterbacks of this generation. Rodgers is still playing at an elite level and perhaps a change of scenery could provide him a spark late in his career to show what he still has left in the tank.

Rodgers won’t solve all of the Jets’ problems on the offensive line, at linebacker, and at safety. However, when you have a really good quarterback you can win any game.

Even if the Jets traded off two first-round picks, they would still have the rest of their picks and free agency dollars to fill the rest of the holes on the roster.