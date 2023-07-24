Boy Green Daily: Jets Expectations Rising With Surging Aaron Rodgers

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we’ll analyze whether all of the hype around Aaron Rodgers after some impressive days during New York Jets training camp should increase our already high expectations. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Matt O’Leary. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

A day off from practice, but padded practice arrives on Tuesday July 25!

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Highlights from Jets practice from team reporter Ethan Greenberg.

Jets remain “optimistic” about Breece Hall’s recovery and projected return timeline of Week 1, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Al Woods might prove to be one of the biggest free-agent gems of the 2023 class.

Social Post of the Day

These kinds of plays are exactly why the Jets traded a bounty to land Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

The ability to keep plays alive and help increase the ceiling of some of the players that are already on the roster. A great throw by A-Rod and maybe a better catch by G-Dub in the back of the end zone displaying the toe drag swag.

#JetsTwitter wanted the video. We got the video.@GarrettWilson_V with the CRAZY TD. pic.twitter.com/qTMQAYDn0z — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 23, 2023

ICYMI

Social Media Poll of the Day

People were pretty excited about the arrival of Rodgers. That hype has only grown since A-Rod has taken reps in practice.

Should what we’ve seen so far in non-padded practices affect our expectations or nah it is only practice?

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has looked impressive through 4 #JetsCamp practices to date. Have your expectations risen or stayed the same based on those results?#TakeFlight @HeavyOnSports @MattOLearyNY — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 24, 2023

