Boy Green Daily: Aaron Rodgers Strongly Hints at Jets Comeback in 2024

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we pick through some of the weird New York Jets quarterback options and explore the latest Aaron Rodgers buzz. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Tom Downey. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.
Jets’ Flight Itinerary
- Jets fans and teammates react to Rodgers social media activity on potential return.
- Mecole Hardman got benched by the Jets?
- QB trade possibilities?
Social Post of the Day
Rodgers makes first public remarks since season ending injury.
Social Media Poll of the Day
Which one was the weirdest choice of them all?
Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!
Comment Here
Please login to comment
0 Comments
Subscribe
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
More Heavy on Jets News
Loading more stories