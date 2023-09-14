Boy Green Daily: Aaron Rodgers Strongly Hints at Jets Comeback in 2024

Play

In today's edition, we pick through some of the weird New York Jets quarterback options and explore the latest Aaron Rodgers buzz. Our guest on the "Boy Green Daily" live show will be Tom Downey.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Jets fans and teammates react to Rodgers social media activity on potential return.

Mecole Hardman got benched by the Jets?

QB trade possibilities?

Social Post of the Day

Rodgers makes first public remarks since season ending injury.

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) just dropped an update on his Instagram: he thanked everyone who has reached out, asked for prayers, & said, ‘the night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.’ DID A-ROD JUST ANNOUNCE HE IS COMING BACK?! #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/Na1UDreA0E — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 13, 2023

Social Media Poll of the Day

Which one was the weirdest choice of them all?

Who is the wildest name you’ve heard floated out there as a potential replacement for #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers over the last couple of days? BOY GREEN DAILY poll of the day #TakeFlight — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 14, 2023

