Boy Green Daily: Aaron Rodgers Strongly Hints at Jets Comeback in 2024

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we pick through some of the weird New York Jets quarterback options and explore the latest Aaron Rodgers buzz. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Tom Downey. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

  • Jets fans and teammates react to Rodgers social media activity on potential return.
  • Mecole Hardman got benched by the Jets?
  • QB trade possibilities?

Social Post of the Day

Rodgers makes first public remarks since season ending injury.

Social Media Poll of the Day

Which one was the weirdest choice of them all?

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!

Paul A. Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he is also the official PA voice of the Syracuse Strong Football Club and co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul A. Esden Jr.

