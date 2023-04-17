Jets Predicted to Surrender in Aaron Rodgers Trade, Give up Key Asset

The good news is Aaron Rodgers is predicted to finally be traded to the New York Jets. The bad news is what it’ll cost to get him.

According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, Rodgers to New York is one of the most likely and “plausible” trades of draft weekend.

“If a deal isn’t done before Round 1, it might just happen on opening night. New York currently holds the 13th overall pick in the draft. If the Jets don’t love the players available in that draft slot, they may decide that offering it to Green Bay is the right course of action.”

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports bluntly said on Wednesday April 12 that the Jets won’t give up a “straight up first” to the Packers for Rodgers during an appearance on ESPN Radio with Wilde and Tausch.

However, the heat of the moment could cause the Jets to fold like a used lawn chair.

The Live NFL Draft Could Create Pressure in Jets-Packers Trade Talks

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the NFL’s annual league meetings that the No. 13 overall pick doesn’t have to be included to get a deal done.

“That’s not a necessity,” Gutekunst said via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think fair value for the player is important. There’s risks to all this. But again, I’m hopeful, I’m confident that we’ll be able to reach a conclusion at some point.”

However, its inclusion could certainly help accelerate the trade discussions between the two teams.

The Jets finished the 2022 season 7-10 despite its poor quarterback play. In theory, if the team acquired Rodgers this offseason they’d be markedly better than they were last season.

That would obviously make all of the Jets’ future picks, starting in 2024, worse in each round. Green Bay potentially realizing this could all of a sudden make the Jets’ 2023 draft selections all the more attractive to them.

Another potential resolution was floated out there by Knox featuring the Jets’ day two selections increasing in value based on what is transpiring live during the draft.

“The Jets also have a pair of second-round selections after trading wideout Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns. One or both of those selections could become more enticing to the Packers as Round 1 unfolds.

If, for example, Green Bay wants to trade up from No. 15 for a specific prospect, it might agree to deal Rodgers for the 42nd and/or 43rd selection to upgrade its trade capital. Alternatively, the Packers might find that enough top-end talent is still available as Day 1 comes to a close and those Day 2 picks are more valuable than previously thought. It certainly feels like a Rodgers trade will get done on or before the draft.”

It’s impossible to predict a week plus from the draft who could be available at any particular spot. However, as things are unfolding in that moment, it could spark some trade discussions.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.