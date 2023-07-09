Aaron Rodgers Is Set to Join Exclusive Jets Royalty

Aaron Rodgers is preparing for a new adventure in 2023 with the New York Jets.

It is unclear how long the veteran quarterback plans to keep playing the game of football, but what is clear is when he hangs up his cleat he will achieve football immortality.

The 33rd Team recently projected which current NFL players will eventually head to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Rodgers made the list as a member of the “HOF Locks” category of the article.

“Yeah, yeah, we hear the criticisms, which have exponentially exploded since Aaron Rodgers moved to the New York Jets. Four MVP awards alone make him a Canton cinch, regardless of the alleged underachieving of his Packers teams with only one Super Bowl title. Consider that, besides Davante Adams, Rodgers never played with a potential Hall of Fame target at a skill position,” The 33rd Team explained in a column posted on July 3.

“In the age of quarterbacks, Rodgers won four MVPs when the likes of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes, and Drew Brees were starring,” Hall of Fame voter Barry Wilner said via The 33rd Team. “Case closed. No discussion is needed.”

Interesting List of Jets Hall of Famers

Regardless of what Rodgers ends up accomplishing with the Jets, he will forever be remembered for his 18 years with the Green Bay Packers.

Despite that, technically speaking Rodgers will still be considered a Jets Hall of Famer on its website and archives. Not exclusively but in addition to being considered a Packers Hall of Famer.

When Rodgers inevitably makes the Pro Football Hall of Fame he will join an elite fraternity of part-time Jets.

If you look up how many Hall of Famers the Jets have in Canton, Ohio the website will tell you 20 representatives.

However several of those players only had a cup of coffee with the Jets:

New York has had an affinity over the years for adding players with big names at the end of their respective careers.

Inside the Numbers of the True Jets Hall of Famers

Six players in NFL history have donned a Jets uniform and went on to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer. However this August, Darrelle Revis will become the first primary member of the Jets to accomplish that feat, per Randy Lange.

10 representatives that are in (or are going) spent at least four seasons with the Jets during their football careers:

The upcoming induction of Klecko and Revis will tie the Jets full and part-timers at 10 representatives each.

Rodgers is destined to eventually break that tie five years after he decides to retire.