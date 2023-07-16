Boy Green Daily: Are You Buying the Latest Aaron Rodgers-Jets Rumor?

Play

Former NFL quarterback and current WFAN radio host Boomer Esiason revealed a stunning revelation about Rodgers’ future in the NFL.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler revealed his top 10 interior offensive line rankings and a pair of Jets made the honorable mention section.

Robert Saleh’s practice battles with Kyle Shanahan were legendary and they were recently revealed on a brand new show “The Playcallers’ Podcast.”

Aaron Rodgers still has it. Well that’s the sentiment following his fifth-place finish in The ACC (American Century Championship) Championship.

The four-time NFL MVP participated in the celebrity golf outing and ended on a “high note” according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Aaron Rodgers will have to put his clubs in storage, as camp starts Wednesday, but he ends on a high note — fifth out of 92 golfers. #Jets pic.twitter.com/7BskJP015h — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 16, 2023

Did you know that we are running a Jets 2023 schedule prediction contest here at Heavy?

Well, now you know! It’s very simple to enter, simply click this link and scroll down to the comment section at the bottom of the article and submit your predictions for how the Jets season will play out before it does!

Don’t just submit a record, tell us which games you believe they’ll lose and which games you think they will win.

If you predict it exactly correctly you will automatically win a massive Jets prize pack highlighted by a Jets jersey of your choice along with some other cool prizes. If you get the record correct and no one nails the order we’ll do a random draw to select our winner among those who were correct!

You must have your predictions submitted prior to the start of Week 1 on Thursday, September 7. Don’t waste any more time; do it right now!

41 Jets fans have entered the contest thus far, the more the merrier!

Rodgers allegedly provided a three-year commitment to the Jets organization about his football future. Do you believe that actually happened or is it a bunch of malarkey?

Aaron Rodgers allegedly gave a 3-year commitment to playing for the #Jets behind closed doors. Do you buy or sell this latest rumor?#TakeFlight #JetsCamp @HeavyOnSports @MattOLearyNY — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 17, 2023

