Aaron Rodgers Sends Eyebrow Raising Message on Jets Future

Aaron Rodgers isn’t ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

Shortly after the New York Jets acquired the four-time NFL MVP, he hinted that this would be more than a one-year partnership. On Saturday, September 9, he took that potential long-term commitment to another level.

In an exclusive Q&A with Steve Serby of the New York Post, Rodgers was asked does he think he can play until age 45 like Tom Brady did?

“I think if you would’ve asked me five, six years ago I would have said probably not. But with the change that’s happened and some of the changes off the field I’ve made, I definitely see that now as a possibility where before I just didn’t think I’d want to, honestly.”

Serby followed up by asking, “is it safe to conclude that you would love to retire as a New York Jet?”

Rodgers responded, “Oh definitely, yeah definitely. I’d love to play a few years here, not sure if that few is two, or three or … I mean, five would kind of get me to 45. But I definitely don’t want to be a one-and-done here.”

Rodgers Could Solve Jets QB Issues for Present and Future

A-Rod is 39 years of age, and he won’t turn 40 until December 2, 2023. If he were to play until his age 45 season, that would mean he still has six more years of football left.

That would also mean that the Jets would have the game’s most important position solved through the 2028 season. Rodgers became the most decorated quarterback in Jets franchise history the moment his trade from the Green Bay Packers became official.

Whether you’re a contender or a pretender in the NFL can ultimately be boiled down to whether or not you have a great quarterback.

For the better part of the last 54 years, the Jets haven’t had a great quarterback which means they weren’t legitimately in the conversation to win a title. As long as Rodgers is a member of this organization, this Gang Green squad will have a shot at a ring.

When the Jets-Rodgers rumors first started bubbling this offseason, I would have been completely comfortable with getting the future Pro Football Hall of Famer for just a single season. New York hasn’t made the playoffs in 12 years and counting. One shot is better than no shot.

However, the possibility that this is going to be at a minimum a multi-year thing and maybe even more than that is absolutely tantalizing as both a fan and someone who covers the team.

Rodgers Explains Secret Sauce of His Leadership Style With Jets

Rodgers made an appearance on “The Exchange with Nick Mangold and Mark Sanchez” this week and was asked about being the guy and one of the guys and balancing that fine line.

“Very simply I desire as a leader to be respected first & liked second. I believe if you do it the other way around you’ll get neither. If you try so hard to be liked, then you won’t get the respect you really want deep down.”

Rodgers entered the Jets’ locker room with instant credibility because of his impressive resume, Super Bowl ring, and Super Bowl MVP honors. Despite that Rodgers said that he has made it a point to start from the ground up with his teammates.

One of the viral moments of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this year was Rodgers’ speech on the field to the rest of the quarterback room during practice. He implored the quarterbacks to build new bonds every day with their teammates instead of just hanging out with who they like each day.

It was a small thing, but something that really seemed to epitomize Rodgers’ time with the Jets in 2023.