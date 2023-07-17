Longtime Ex-Aaron Rodgers Teammate Bashes Jets Ahead of 2023

There was no love lost between these two former Green Bay Packers teammates.

On the July 14 episode of “The Carton Show” longtime former NFL wide receiver Greg Jennings threw cold water on the New York Jets hype train heading into 2023 despite adding Aaron Rodgers to the fold.

Jennings predicted a 1-5 start to the season for the Jets in 2023.

Jennings refused to say that the Jets won’t make the playoffs in 2023. Craig Carton pressed him by saying, “You can’t say they’re going 1-5 and making the playoffs.”

“What I will say is they’re [the Jets] the third-best team in their division,” Jennings said on the show. “The [Miami] Dolphins made the postseason [in 2022], the Dolphins are a really good team, like stop it. You just act like the Dolphins are going to lay down and just say oh the Jets got Aaron Rodgers? Okay, we’ll take third place. No, they are not. That is not how it works Craig.”

Only three NFL teams in the modern era have started 1-5 and ended up making the playoffs:

Jennings Isn’t the Only Non-Believer of the Jets

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently was tasked with predicting which NFL teams are set up for a “disastrous start” to the 2023 season.

Yep, you guessed it, the Jets made the top-six list.

“They are an underdog in four of their first six games on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Granted, all of the lines are close. They are getting less than a field goal against the [Buffalo] Bills (Week 1), [Dallas] Cowboys (Week 2), [Kansas City] Chiefs (Week 4), and [Philadelphia] Eagles (Week 6). They are 4.5-point favorites against the New England Patriots in Week 3 and one-point favorites against the [Denver] Broncos in Week 5.

Still, that’s four teams with conference champion aspirations in the first six weeks. If things break exactly as the odds say the Jets could be sitting at 2-4 through the first six games. Surely no one would overreact to that kind of start in New York,” Ballentine said.

Rodgers Factor Can Flip the Jets Ship Around

The Jets’ start to the season is unquestionably difficult. Gang Green plays some of the best teams in the NFL and we will know very quickly how good this team is or isn’t.

However, the straw that stirs the drink is the newly acquired Aaron Rodgers. If he is able to recapture his MVP form, as he did in two of the last three seasons, the Jets could overcome a difficult start to the schedule.

A panel of scouts, coaches, league execs, and players all believe Rodgers is going to return to his prior glory.

In Jeremy Fowler of ESPN’s annual top 10 rankings, Rodgers placed No. 4 best on the list. This isn’t a lifetime achievement award or a projection, but rather where all the quarterbacks stand right now heading into the season.

A-Rod earned at least one vote as the second-best quarterback in the game right now. He was rated inside the top-eight at the quarterback position on every ballot that was tallied.

Last year Rodgers was the top quarterback in those same rankings.