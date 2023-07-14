Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Goes Viral for ‘Pregnant Woman’ Autograph

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers proved he is willing to autograph anything.

The four-time NFL MVP is participating in The ACC Championship (American Century Championship). It’s a celebrity golf event in Lake Tahoe from July 12-16.

In between the festivities, Rodgers was asked by a fan in attendance to sign her pregnant belly.

Aaron Rodgers signs a pregnant woman's belly

They had some playful back and forth, Rodgers was smiling and laughing. He asked who else she has on there and she responded, “[Brian] Urlacher, your opponent!”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker is one of several celebrities who is participating in the event.

Rodgers then admitted that this was the first time in his 39 years on the planet that he has ever autographed a pregnant woman’s belly. He then gave the woman a high-five and went back to golfing.

Rodgers Getting Some Last-Minute Relaxation Ahead of Jets Camp

The Jets report to training camp on Wednesday, July 19. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, they will be the “first full squad to do so.” A week later all 32 NFL teams will have reported to camp.

One week from today, the #Jets report to training camp — the first full squad to do so. By July 26, all 32 NFL teams will be in camp.

According to the team website, the Jets will have nine open practices available to the public throughout camp.

TRAINING CAMP DATES ARE HERE

I spoke with Jets senior reporter Eric Allen on “The Boy Green Show” on Thursday, July 13 and he provided some juicy intel.

We know that Rodgers is in Lake Tahoe for this golf event, but so are several members of the award-winning “One Jets Drive” crew.

“In fact speaking of Aaron Rodgers, I know you watched this last night Paul. They had a little promo for the series coming up in training camp. The fellas are out with Aaron Rodgers right now in Tahoe. So how about that?”

I was able to confirm that several members of the 1JD staff are on the road, but when I pressed them for more details they simply responded, “Can’t give the deets my man, gotta watch 1JD! All I [can] say [is] it was a great feature at the tournament.”

The Jets released a 1:27 teaser clip of Rodgers getting some golf work in and some flirtations of what’s to come. New episodes will drop every Monday during camp and the first one will be released on Monday, August 7.

One Jets Drive. Every Monday during training camp.

Rodgers Has Plenty of Bulletin Board Material Ahead of Debut Jets Season

You’d think a player as accomplished as Rodgers is at 39 years of age would have garnered enough respect around the league.

However, Bucky Brooks had quite the take to share on NFL Total Access.

“I don’t see Aaron Rodgers as a top-five player in the [AFC] conference. When you go down the list: Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, there’s not a spot for Aaron Rodgers,” Brooks explained.

“I know I’m going to get pegged as an Aaron Rodgers hater but when I look at him on tape, I’ve seen the decline, and the numbers match up with what you’re seeing on tape.”

Brooks then highlighted completion percentage, passer rating, passing yards per game, and even touchdowns as regression points for Rodgers over the last three years.

@BuckyBrooks said Aaron Rodgers isn't a top-5 QB in the AFC, 'when I look at him on tape, I've seen the decline' 'completion percentage, passer rating, passing yards per game, & even his touchdowns have continued to decline over the last 3…

“A lot of people are banking on Aaron Rodgers being a four-time NFL MVP. That he’s going to go to New York and find the fountain of youth but at 40 years old there aren’t many quarterbacks that improve when their physical skills begin to diminish.”

It feels important to note that despite this apparent clear and obvious regression in Rodgers’ game over the last three years, he has won two of the last three MVP trophies.

Also, the only season he didn’t during that stretch, 2022, he broke his thumb on his throwing hand. Instead of sitting out the veteran quarterback decided to play through it.

A-Rod’s numbers were not so surprisingly down from his lofty standards last season, but in the greater scale of the NFL, they were still incredibly decent. Heck if he had those same numbers for the Jets last season they would have made the playoffs and Rodgers’ numbers would be nearly top-five in every major single-season franchise category.