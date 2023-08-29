Surprise Jets Roster Cut Delivers Familiar Aaron Rodgers Message

A selfless move by a New York Jets veteran could help the team’s chances at competing for a Super Bowl.

Gang Green announced their initial 53-man roster and one name was notably listed under the “released” section and that was punter Thomas Morstead. Fans started freaking out on social media speculating what that could possibly mean because he was the only punter listed on the roster.

However, Morstead quickly took to social media with an old Aaron Rodgers message to deliver.

“5 letters here, just for everybody out there in Jets land. R-E-L-A-X. Relax… We’re gonna be ok.”

Selfless Move From an NFL Veteran Without an Ego

Several insiders who cover the team interpreted Morstead’s message and revealed what it all means.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said, “Maybe the Jets don’t expect to punt” with a winking face emoji. Then added, “But, seriously, this is roster gymnastics. This opens a spot, allowing them to sneak another player on the 53.”

Maybe the #Jets don’t expect to punt. 😉 But, seriously, this is roster gymnastics. This opens a spot, allowing them to sneak another player on the 53. https://t.co/AQOuTv7M4t — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 29, 2023

Morstead isn’t subject to the waiver wire system because he has “more than 4 seasons of service.” That means he is now a free agent and can sign elsewhere starting at “4:01 pm ET” on Tuesday, August 29, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Some notes on the day ahead, as NFL active rosters must be down to 53 players by 4 PM ET:

▫️Players let go with fewer than 4 seasons of service will hit waivers

▫️Waiver claims will be processed by Noon ET on Wednesday

▫️Players let go with more than 4 seasons of service become… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 29, 2023

The Jets approached Morstead and reached a gentleman’s agreement behind the scenes that they were going to cut him from the roster but bring him back in a few days.

It takes trust from both sides, the team and the player, that they’re going to live by their word. The Jets will actually bring him back and Morstead won’t sign with another NFL team that could pursue him.

The reason the Jets are doing this instead of waiving a talented youngster with less than four years of service time is so they get rid of the potential to lose that player.

For example, the Jets released defensive back Jason Pinnock last year with the intention they’d bring him back to the practice squad. However, they never got the chance to do that because he got scooped off of waivers by the crosstown rival New York Giants and now he’s starting for them on defense.

Now by releasing Morstead who is a vested veteran, they know they can get him back in a few days as opposed to waiting for the unknown of the waiver wire period.

Over the next few days, the Jets can claim players off of waivers, put injury designations on players (IR/PUP/NFI), make trades, and of course send players to the practice squad.

All of that roster finagaling should settle things down in a few days and then Morstead should return to the team safe and sound.

Nick Bawden Will Likely Face a Similar Fate With the Jets

Another name that got released in a mildly surprising fashion was fullback Nick Bawden.

However, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on X previously Twitter that he’ll “likely be brought back in a couple [of] days.”

FB Nick Bawden was also released, but like Thomas Morstead he'll likely be brought back in a couple days. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 29, 2023

The 27-year-old fullback has been in the league since 2018. He is a vested veteran with over five years of service time which means he is also not subject to the waiver system.

In the same respect, there’s a wink-wink between the organization and the player that we’ll cut you now and then bring you back when the roster is settled.