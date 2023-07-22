Aaron Rodgers Dazzles in Spectacular Performance at Jets Camp

“Things do indeed look different with a quarterback,” is what Connor Hughes of SNY tweeted at the end of New York Jets practice.

The defense dominated in some of the first days of training camp, but Aaron Rodgers returned with a vengeance on Saturday, July 22 in front of a packed house of Jets fans.

Rodgers Dominated the Red-Zone Portion of Jets Practice

Rodgers was pretty sharp throughout Saturday’s practice, but he really cut his teeth in the red zone.

Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg highlighted a pair of dimes that took place back to back.

The first of which Rodgers got on the move, side-armed the ball to veteran wide receiver Corey Davis who made the unbelievable touchdown grab.

Jets corner DJ Reed appeared to have tight coverage and be in a good position on the play, but Rodgers found the window anyway.

Then on the very next play, Rodgers saw the defender’s head was turned so he lofted it right to tight end Tyler Conklin who moss’d the defender on the play, linebacker Jamien Sherwood, for the contested catch touchdown.

Connor Hughes of SNY believes the Rodgers-Conklin touchdown was off of an audible at the line of scrimmage. Head coach Robert Saleh was unable to confirm that after practice at his media availability without seeing the tape first.

Although he did admit that Rodgers likes to change plays a lot.

Rodgers & Conklin with a tremendous connection for touchdown in red zone. Rodgers audibled at line. Conklin relayed it around. Adjusted route to post. Rodgers put it back shoulder where only he could get it. Awesome #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 22, 2023

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said that Aaron Rodgers “is dealing in the red zone.”

Corey Davis with a diving catch in the end zone. Aaron Rodgers is dealing in the red zone. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) July 22, 2023

Iron Sharpens Iron at Jets Practice

Saleh admitted it was a cliche but stuck by his words that “iron sharpens iron” during media availability.

The Jets had the No. 4 defense in the NFL last season and now their offense is manned by a four-time NFL MVP and one of the best to ever do it.

Those two units clashing against each other every single day at practice is going to make each of them better heading into the 2023 season.

For example, Rodgers threw the perfect ball to Davis for a touchdown in the red zone during practice. Unlike a game setting, Rodgers was able to walk over to Reed after the play and help explain what each of them saw so they can get something out of it.

“Precision. The throw he made to Corey, I don’t know if he could have put it anywhere else. DJ had really nice coverage and what’s great about it is there’s talk after the play. For DJ, I could’ve done this a little bit better to eliminate even that little inch that Aaron had to throw it in there. Credit to Corey using his big body to shield off DJ to bring the ball in and catch it. Overall just great precision and it was a really good day for him.”

Really cool nugget: #Jets HC Robert Saleh said Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) had a beautiful pass to Corey Davis (@TheCDavis84) beating DJ Reed (@D7_Reed) in coverage but after the play A-Rod & DJ can talk through how it happened so he can get better 😤 🎥 @nyjets #JetsCamp… pic.twitter.com/9sLOzNczfB — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 22, 2023

This offense will be a work in progress because of the new players, new scheme, and new members of the coaching staff. However, Saturday’s performance was a highly encouraging sign that this thing is headed in the right direction.