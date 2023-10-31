Aaron Rodgers Shares Bold Jets Trade Prediction Ahead of Deadline

Aaron Rodgers is predicting some noise is about to be made ahead of the Tuesday, October 31 NFL trade deadline.

Rodgers was doing his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” and said he thinks there will be, “a couple of big surprises.”

“I think it’s exciting and I know we’re [the New York Jets] are going to be active in discussions and conversations. Not sure what’s going to happen. Obviously, we’ve had some injuries in the last couple of days, but I’m sure that Joe [Douglas] and his staff will be working right up until the final minute. I would guess, this is just a guess, I think there is going to be a couple of names that are really surprising [that end up getting moved.”

Aaron Rodgers said he thinks there are going to be ‘a couple of big surprises’ ahead of the #NFL trade deadline today. ‘I know we’re [the #Jets] going to be active in discussions & conversations, not sure what’s going to happen, obviously we’ve had some injuries the last couple… pic.twitter.com/O5s6v2yHuA — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 31, 2023

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 pm on Tuesday, October 31.

Rampant Jets Social Media Trade Speculation

Rodgers said that he couldn’t provide any names of players that could fit the category of “surprising” that could be moved.

“I can’t even give you specifics. I’m not some sort of insider, I have no sources here, but I feel like there will be a couple of names that are surprises by the end of today that get moved and it will be some of those teams that feel like they’re one player away.”

Rodgers words fired up Jets fans on social media who began to speculate who he could be referencing.

The most popular of which is Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams who was a longtime teammate of Rodgers in Green Bay with the Packers.

Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report shared that Adams and his camp spoke to the Raiders earlier this month about “the possibility of a change of scenery.” The Raiders “emphatically” expressed that they won’t move him.

Sources to @BleacherReport: #Raiders WR Davante Adams and his camp spoke to the team earlier this month about the possibility of a change of scenery. Las Vegas made it emphatically clear they won’t move him. We’ll see if anything changes after Monday night’s game, with the trade… pic.twitter.com/X9Do3LMpIT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 31, 2023

However, the latest blow up on the sideline during the final game of Week 8 between the Raiders and the Detroit Lions could have changed the plans.

Davante Adams was HEATED on the Raiders sideline 😳 He finished with one catch for 11 yards against the Lions

pic.twitter.com/F3SeX6oJqX — PFF (@PFF) October 31, 2023

Key Positions of Need for the Jets Ahead of the Deadline

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic mentioned the offensive line and wide receiver as the two primary positions to watch ahead of the deadline.

The Jets have been ravaged by injuries in the trenches and are desperately searching for answers. Although head coach Robert Saleh admitted that teams don’t trade offensive linemen very often when speaking to the media on Monday, October 30.

Final #Jets trade deadline predictions: Jets trade Carl Lawson and a 2024 6th round pick to the Cleveland Browns 2024 4th round pick Jets trade a 2024 7th round pick and a 2025 6th round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for Guard Ezra Cleveland Jets sign La’el Collins Thoughts? — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) October 31, 2023

Will Parkinson shared some final Jets trade deadline predictions on X previously Twitter.

He predicted that the Jets will send away veteran defensive lineman Carl Lawson and a 2024 sixth rounder in exchange for a fourth rounder from the Cleveland Browns. Getting rid of a player’s salary and moving up a few rounds in a draft class.

He also projected a trade with the Minnesota Vikings to acquire Ezra Cleveland. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars beat him to the punch.

The Purple People Eaters sent him away in exchange for a future sixth-round draft choice. That could’ve provided some nice depth for the Jets in the trenches, but alas someone else took advantage.