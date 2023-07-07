Jets Fans Erupt Over ‘Jacked’ Workout Photo of Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is getting some work in even during the break away from the New York Jets.

Proactive Sports Performance posted a photo of Rodgers working out on their Instagram account. It was then re-shared on Twitter with a compelling caption.

“Holy… Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is looking freaking JACKED ahead of training camp.”

HOLY… #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) is looking freaking JACKED ahead of training camp 📸 proactivesp #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/3FrbZfy8Jv — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 7, 2023

Top Social Media Reactions to Rodgers’ Workout

Jets defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson II tweeted out the popular Terrell Owens GIF, “That’s my quarterback” in response to the viral workout photo.

One Jets fan tweeted, “My QB gonna be throwing that football on some Shaolin football s***.”

My QB gonna be throwing that football on some Shaolin football shit 😂 https://t.co/R5XYmeebuw — Cromartie Jr. (@SpyroKush) July 7, 2023

Former Jets player and current television analyst Leger Douzable said A-Rod has “old man strength.”

Old man strength 💪🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/qaQUQIXi6o — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) July 7, 2023

Jets fans have been hyped up about the Rodgers addition and one user said, “The league has 0 chance against this God.”

The league has 0 chance against this god https://t.co/KTUT9vo5y3 — Mike Leach (@MikeLea08350371) July 7, 2023

A Green Bay Packers fan openly asked on Twitter, “Did he ever look like this as a Packer? College? Ever?”

Did he ever look like this as a Packer? College? Ever? https://t.co/RK5P6dQkZY — Pack Daddy | Packernet Podcast (@Pack_Daddy) July 7, 2023

“My boy looks READY,” said a fan on Twitter.

J. Gray called Rodgers a “quad killa.”

Jets content creator Jake Asman said, “That looks like a 5th MVP season coming to me…”

Rodgers has won four regular-season MVPs and a fifth would be historic on a variety of levels. He would tie Peyton Manning for the most all-time at five and he’d become the first member of the Jets to ever walk away with the MVP honor.

That looks like a 5th MVP season coming to me… — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) July 7, 2023

A Packers fan tried to rationalize the photo by saying, “he must be on something other than ayahuasca.”

He must be on something other than ayahuasca👀 — Luke Rosenthal (@luke_rosenthal) July 7, 2023

One fan is hoping that Rodgers doesn’t get “too muscled” ahead of the 2023 season with the Jets.

Hope he's not TOO muscled — Bob Lederer (@BobFLederer) July 7, 2023

Rodgers and Jets Thrown in the ‘Overhyped’ Category by NFL Writer

While some fans and fellow Jets teammates are drinking the Rodgers Kool-Aid, the same can’t be said for everyone.

Mike Jones of The Athletic has been one of the biggest critics of Rodgers’ move to New York.

He labeled the Jets one of the most “overhyped” NFL teams of the 2023 offseason.

“It feels like everyone’s jumping on that J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets bandwagon. The buzz is understandable given that Aaron Rodgers is the most talented quarterback the Jets have had in a generation. But did the acquisition of the 39-year-old, four-time league MVP really make the Jets Super Bowl contenders? Simple answer: probably not,” Jones explained in a column that was posted on June 30.

Jones said many around the league are giving the Jets a “legitimate chance” to make some Super Bowl noise but he called it a “tall feat.”

Jones said that Rodgers does make the Jets better and the familiarity with Nathaniel Hackett should help, but there are still some major questions.

“Chemistry could take time to develop, and Father Time is undefeated. Is Rodgers still physically and mentally at a level where he can take over games? That’s the great unknown. And are the Jets and Rodgers really better top to bottom than the elite teams in the conference (Chiefs, Bengals, Bills, etc.)? Not likely,” Jones said.

The Jets have never had a quarterback in its history with Rodgers’ qualifications. Understandably there has been a ton of hype created amongst fans and New York media about expectations for the upcoming 2023 season.

Ultimately the proof will be in the pudding if Rodgers is able to live up to the unbelievable expectations of a starved franchise.