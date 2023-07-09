Aaron Rodgers Has Raised Eyebrows During Jets Offseason: Insider

Play

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler said Aaron Rodgers has had “glowing reviews” inside the New York Jets building since arriving in April.

“[The] Jets are eager to work something out with Rodgers, they are just happy he’s there,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday’s July 9 episode of SportsCenter via Bleacher Report. “I’m told that he’s had glowing reviews in that building and has really been a game-changer since he showed up for OTAs.”

Rodgers hasn’t played a snap yet for Gang Green, but the energy is palpable on 1 Jets Drive. Players have expressed to me both privately and publicly that there is a new confidence in the locker room that they can win the whole gosh darn thing in 2023.

Trending Jets Topics on the Internet

Is Rodgers jacked or just a normal-looking guy lifting weights?

That somehow became a topic on social media after I posted this photo of Rodgers on July 6.

HOLY… #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) is looking freaking JACKED ahead of training camp 📸 proactivesp #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/3FrbZfy8Jv — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 7, 2023

Some reactions were positive while others were making fun of A-Rod. Even Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro Cameron Heyward called out Rodgers on social.

Speaking of talented defenders, Fowler of ESPN released his annual rankings after polling a slew of top NFL people. Two Jets were featured on the list, linebacker CJ Mosley and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Were they placed correctly? Or did the top NFL people make a mistake?

Mailbag Questions and Some Fun Jets Trivia

We are only 24 days away from the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement week from August 3-6.

Before we get there we have some interesting Jets Hall of Fame trivia. You can test yourself on what you think you know through this link here.

I'll be representing Heavy Sports at this year's ceremonies

🚨 Absolutely MASSIVE news 🚨 I'm heading to the @ProFootballHOF as a credentialed media member to cover two @nyjets legends being enshrined in Canton. Thanks to @bendoody, @Chris__Licata & @HeavyOnSports for making this possible! @Revis24, the greatest cornerback of ALL… pic.twitter.com/blWYw7eRgU — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 9, 2023

Some other quick-hitting topics we’ll hit on the first episode of BGD (“Boy Green Daily”) with special guest Jets content creator Matt O’Leary.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report ranked the top cornerback duos in the NFL ahead of the 2023 season.

Michael Obermuller of Heavy.com unveiled the “most underappreciated” Jet on the roster in 2023.

