Aaron Rodgers Provides Ominous Answer on Zach Wilson’s Jets Future

It sounds like everyone knows that the end of the road is near.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about the possibility of being with Zach Wilson next year.

“I love Zach & I want what’s best for Zach. If he wants to be here & that’s what’s best for him then obviously would love to have that relationship for another year but I want what’s best for him & where he wants to be,” Rodgers said on Monday, January 8. “Sometimes a change in scenery, as I know, can be a breath of fresh air & it’s good to have a new start sometimes. I love Zach & we will still be connected & we will see what happens.”

It sure sounds like Aaron Rodgers knows it’s the end of the road for Zach Wilson in a #Jets uniform. He was asked about the possibility of being with Wilson on the team in 2024: ‘I love Zach & I want what’s best for Zach. If he wants to be here & that’s what’s best for him… pic.twitter.com/g8IPwZt6Uq — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 8, 2024

Wilson is under contract through at least the 2024 season on his rookie contract. However, the way Rodgers was speaking sounded like Wilson was destined for new waters next season.

Robert Saleh Admits Jets Are Evaluating Backup QB Spot

Rodgers and Wilson are the only quarterbacks under contract next season for the Jets.

Head coach Robert Saleh was asked what the team’s approach will be at the backup quarterback position this offseason.

“Those are the discussions that Joe [Douglas] and I will have over the next three or four months whatever it is until free agency. We’ll start this week [by] evaluating the roster and just going over the things we need to address and the things that we need. [The backup quarterback position] is definitely one of those things that we’ll talk about,” Saleh admitted.

Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles in Week 1 forcing the Jets to use backup quarterbacks throughout the rest of the season. Gang Green finished 7-10 and missed the postseason for the No. 13 straight year.

Several other teams dealt with quarterback injury issues this season. Those squads however found ways to keep its season alive.

Two of those teams made the playoffs: the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two more of those teams were in it until the very end: the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts.

Jets Set to Trade Wilson, Won’t Cut Him: Insider

On NFL Gameday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said the Jets are expected to trade Wilson this offseason.

“The likelihood is that he [Wilson] has played his last down with the Jets. My understanding is this offseason they are expected to seek to trade Zach Wilson, moving on from a pick that simply didn’t work out well. You’d say how could the Jets trade him? I would say this, every quarterback gets traded. I do not expect them to cut him,” Rapoport explained.

The #Jets are expected to trade QB Zach Wilson this offseason, ‘you’d say how could the Jets trade him? I would say this, every quarterback gets traded. I do not expect them to cut him’, per @RapSheet. 🎥 @NFLGameDay #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/BieMXZfasq — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 7, 2024

Wilson has one year left on his rookie deal through 2024. The Jets, or whichever team acquires him, will have to decide on the fifth-year option on his contract.

If a team declines it, Wilson will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. If a team accepts it, Wilson will be under contract through the 2025 season.

Gang Green could save $5.5 million by trading Wilson this offseason. The team would eat an $11 million dead cap hit if they decided to release him.