Boy Green Daily: Reacting to Aaron Rodgers Taking Largest Pay-Cut in NFL History

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we discuss the record-breaking pay cut that Aaron Rodgers took on his new deal for the New York Jets. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Ty Butler of ESPN 98.7. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

The honeymoon period is in full bloom for A-Rod and the Jets!

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Details on Rodgers’ restructure via Boy Green.

Zack Rosenblatt’s observations from training camp including an update on rookies!

Rodgers reached out to Jordan Love ahead of Packers camp.

Social Post of the Day

After all the restructuring to Rodgers’ contract, both pre and post-trade, the Green Bay Packers believe it or not are paying him more than the Jets are.

Wendell Ferreira shared the details on Twitter. Green Bay will pay him $40.3 million in 2023 while the Jets will only dole out $8.8 million.

Aaron Rodgers cap hits in 2023: For the #Packers: 40.3M

For the #Jets: 8.8M — Wendell Ferreira (@wendellfp) July 26, 2023

From a joking tweet to a much more serious one that should give you a warm feeling in your stomach. Rodgers has been mentoring Zach Wilson and the viral moment was caught on film at practice.

So freaking cool: #Jets QB Zach Wilson (@ZachWilson) is doing a drill at #JetsCamp under the watchful eye of Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12). A-Rod then pulls him aside to talk through some of the subtleties about what he just did, he then watches him do it again & seemingly nods… pic.twitter.com/QhrIdOyBBf — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 26, 2023

ICYMI

