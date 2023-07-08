Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Gets Called out by Steelers All-Pro

A viral photo of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is catching some flak on social media.

Twitter user MLFootball shared a workout photo of A-Rod on Friday, July 7 with the caption, “AWESOME: New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is looking jacked. Another MVP season incoming…?”

Pittsburgh Steelers four-time All-Pro Cameron Heyward responded to the post, “Bruh got 10 pounds in each hand” with a popular Ryan Gosling GIF of him laughing from the movie “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

Social Media Clowns Rodgers for His ‘Jacked’ Workout Photo

Apparently, some football fans and Heyward wouldn’t categorize the Rodgers workout photo as “jacked.”

A Twitter user said, “he’s lifting 20-pound weights let’s pump our breaks.”

Another social media user openly asked, “When did this become jacked? Lifting no weight and arms/legs are tiny. He is pumped up but I’m not seeing anything special here.”

“Bro is working out with less weight than a grocery run,” a Twitter user quipped.

Some people tried to lightly defend Rodgers by saying, “Whoa, whoa. I think those are 12.5’s [pounds].”

A Steelers fan social media account said, “But he’s carrying the weight of years of Jets frustration.”

Rodgers Continues to Be a National Punching Bag on the Jets Roster

National television personality Skip Bayless decided to make a guarantee at Rodgers’ expense ahead of the 2023 season.

On the July 3 episode of “The Skip Bayless Show” the popular host did his best Joe Namath impression with a guarantee ahead of the 2023 Week 2 scheduled matchup between the Jets and his Cowboys.

“I do have that game circled this year because I’m already on record. We [the Cowboys] will finally beat Aaron bleeping Rodgers in Dallas on Sunday, September 17 at 4:25 pm ET.”

Bayless called Rodgers “overhyped and overrated” but admitted that hasn’t been the case when he has faced off against Dallas.

“When he [Rodgers] turns into as I said last year Count Dracula swooping in and sucking the life out of us [Cowboys], time after time after time,” Bayless said. “Remember last year in Green Bay? We led by 14 going into the fourth quarter and Aaron turned back into Aaron bleeping Rodgers. He [went] 6-of-8 just in the fourth quarter alone for 66 yards and two touchdowns. While my man Dak disappeared on cue. [He] was 3-of-8 in the fourth quarter for all of 18 yards. Green Bay won the fourth quarter 14-0 and we went to overtime … and they walked it off with a field goal [winning] 31-28.”

Rodgers has an 8-3 all-time record against the Cowboys according to Stat Muse.

Not only has Rodgers seemingly had the Cowboys’ number historically, but so have the Jets.

Jets senior reporter Randy Lange highlighted that interesting trend in a column posted on July 7.

“The Jets have won their last 3 games against the Cowboys, including their first and only road game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, in 2015, when they came back from a 4-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter for the 19-16 victory. Ryan Fitzpatrick’s 3-yard TD pass to Eric Decker put the Jets ahead 16-13, then after a Cowboys FG tied it, fill-in K Randy Bullock nailed the game-winning 40-yard FG with 36 seconds left.”

The last time the Cowboys beat the Jets was back on November 22, 2007. The two squads only play once every four years with the rotating conference games because of how the NFL schedule works.