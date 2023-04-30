Aaron Rodgers Fulfils Guarantee to His New Jets Teammates

The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers agreed in principle to the Aaron Rodgers trade on Monday, April 24. The trade became official on Wednesday, April 26.

After the trade was official A-Rod was officially introduced to the public and New York media. Rodgers did a ton of interviews both in a public room setting and several one-on-one conversations.

During a conversation with Judy Battista of the NFL Network, he revealed his immediate plans as the new Jets QB.

“Just start to build connections with guys. Ya know hopefully we’ll be able to get together and do some bonding events. Obviously, the city isn’t far away so it would be fun to grab some food [and] maybe go to a sporting event with the guys. It’s about building those friendships.”

Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) said one of the things he’s focusing on right out of the gate is building chemistry w/ his teammates + he’s planning on hosting some bonding events (food & sporting events), ‘building those friendships’ 😭😭😭 🎥 @NFLTotalAccess @judybattista #Jets pic.twitter.com/ht3woqUJVm — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 26, 2023

Well, he didn’t take long to fulfill those words to his teammates.

On Saturday, April 29 Rodgers and several Jets teammates attended the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils first-round playoff series.

Social Media Highlights From Aaron Rodgers and the Jets at Rangers Game

The Jets’ official Twitter account confirmed those in attendance with the caption, “boys night out.”

From left to right (in the photo) offensive lineman Connor McGovern, running back Breece Hall, Rodgers, quarterback Tim Boyle, and wide receiver Allen Lazard.

boys night out 🗽 pic.twitter.com/TNzEJ3Isre — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 30, 2023

In the middle of the Rangers-Devils game, they showed a short clip of Rodgers in his Jets gear and then put him on camera.

The fans at Madison Square Garden erupted when Rodgers appeared on camera and he mouthed the words, “Let’s go.”

Aaron Rodgers gets a huge hand from the MSG crowd 👏 pic.twitter.com/xWP2z59LCA — Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 30, 2023

Lazard and Rodgers embraced each other and sang the Rangers’ goal song after an exciting play.

🚨 AARON RODGERS SINGING THE GOAL SONG 🚨 (allenlazard/IG) pic.twitter.com/Y6NdN9Xnii — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) April 30, 2023

While Rodgers seemed to be rooting and celebrating with Rangers fans throughout the game he chose to go with the Rob Lowe style of just supporting the league instead of either team with his outfit.

Aaron Rodgers Is Starting Things on Right Foot With Jets

Over the last few years, Rodgers was chastised for not showing up at voluntary workouts and thus not creating chemistry with some of his new teammates year-to-year.

However, as soon as the trade went through Rodgers made it clear that he plans on participating and being present during the offseason workouts. He said he wouldn’t be at every single one, but he’d make it a point to be at most of them.

In addition to his contributions on the field, Rodgers made it a point to build chemistry and learn the names of all his new teammates.

There is no guarantee that all of this extra work will result in insert more wins or insert chemistry. However, from a perception standpoint at a minimum, it’s great to see that Rodgers appears reenergized in this second act of his football career in New York.

A-Rod may be 39 years old but he isn’t all that removed from winning back-to-back MVP awards (2020, 2021). He is immediately the most decorated quarterback in franchise history and he has a chance to bring the Jets to heights they haven’t seen in a long time.