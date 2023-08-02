‘Likely Toast’ Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Gets Blasted by Analyst

“Can Aaron Rodgers revive his career with the New York Jets?” That is a question Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report said “We’ll laugh” about in five years.

Gagnon believes A-Rod is “likely toast” heading into his age 39 eventually to be 40 season in 2023.

Scathing Criticism of Rodgers Ahead of Jets Season

Gagnon used some colorful adjectives to describe Rodgers’ 2022 season with the Green Bay Packers: “crummy”, “mediocre”, and “lousy.”

Most of his argument was based on some deeper analytics like a lower passer rating, an astronomical drop in QBR, and a poor rating on both deep pass attempts and third-down situations.

He tipped his cap that the Jets have “some talent” but claimed they aren’t “significantly better than the 2022 Packers.”

The final mic drop came at the end of his blurb:

“Watch for Rodgers to be one-and-done in New York, and for his time with the team to be long forgotten in half a decade or less,” Gagnon said.

Long story short he believes the Jets are getting way more hype than what is warranted.

Evolution of Expectations for Rodgers in New York

Earlier this offseason Rodgers was very candid that he strongly pondered retirement this offseason. However, after emerging from his darkness retreat, A-Rod has a new lease on his football life and has gone in the other direction completely.

One of the major criticisms of the Jets trade for Rodgers back in April, was how long would he play?

Well, Rodgers said during his media availability on Tuesday, August 1 that, “this is going to be a few-years partnership” with the Jets.

Rodgers in other media appearances has also said he doesn’t see this as a one-and-done thing in New York.

He took that a step further when asked about his future candidacy for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Jets will play the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, August 3.

Rodgers won’t be playing in the game, but he was asked if he has thought about eventually being enshrined.

A-Rod said he hasn’t because that’s “gonna be a while” and reiterated that he plans on playing for a “few more years.”

Players don’t become eligible for the Hall of Fame until five years after their careers. Rodgers admitted he doesn’t know what’s going to happen in “eight or nine years.”

That time frame Rodgers put out into the universe would set him up to play three or four seasons with the Jets.

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) was asked about the upcoming trip to the @ProFootballHOF & if he’s thought about being enshrined one day, ‘that’s gonna be a while, I’m gonna play a few more years & then it’d be 5 after that, so who knows what’s going to happen in 8 or 9… pic.twitter.com/X9RBEqh8P7 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 1, 2023

By all accounts, Rodgers had an off year in 2022, but what isn’t clear is the reason he didn’t deliver to his usual standards.

Is that because of an inevitable drop-off that happens when players get older? A deteriorating situation that no one could have succeeded in? The fact that he broke his thumb on his throwing hand and decided to play through it?

We’ll soon learn the answer to all of those questions during this upcoming 2023 campaign. Even the Brett Favre 2008 season had its fair share of moments including starting 8-3 and being firmly in the Super Bowl conversation.

New York is hoping for a better ending this time around with a different former Packers quarterback.