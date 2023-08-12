Aaron Rodgers Credited for Remarkable Zach Wilson Turnaround With Jets

Zach Wilson turned in an extremely impressive performance against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday August 12.

A lot of credit for that has gone to veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers is already having an impact on Zach Wilson's development.pic.twitter.com/HwKp5zoZKB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 12, 2023

Another Twitter user called it, “The Aaron Rodgers effect.”

Play action from Zach Wilson to Kenny Yeboah for the TD 🎯 The Aaron Rodgers effect#Jets | #TakeFlight

pic.twitter.com/IAtrn8uZae — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 12, 2023

One social media user said, “Aaron Rodgers has taught Zach Wilson a few things.”

Aaron Rodgers has taught Zach Wilson a few things…

pic.twitter.com/zMXNmh28a3 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 12, 2023

Mike Greenberg of ESPN said, “among many other – potentially more significant – things, Aaron Rodgers is going to save Zach Wilson’s career.”

Among many other – potentially more significant – things, Aaron Rodgers is going to save Zach Wilson’s career. #Jets — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) August 12, 2023

Detailing Wilson’s Day Against the Panthers

The Jets played Wilson the entire first half versus the Panthers. He appeared in six drives and three of them ended up being scores.

Wilson was involved in 40 plays and put up some solid numbers. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 123 passing yards. Wilson completed 70 percent of his passes and threw a passing touchdown.

#Jets QB Zach Wilson's day is likely DONE vs #Panthers – 6 drives, 40 plays

– 3 scoring drives

– 14-of-20 for 123 passing yards & TD

– Played 1st half Zach Wilson did boring stuff really well PROGRESS. Last week we saw splash, this week consistency.#TakeFlight #KeepPounding — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 12, 2023

What Wilson did wasn’t spectacular by any definition of the word, but boring football is good football as far as the Jets are concerned.

Last year the former BYU product struggled consistently with making the mundane throws. That wasn’t the case against the Panthers. Wilson quickly went through his progressions and delivered the ball where it needed to go.

Last week versus the #Browns here were Zach Wilson's numbers: – 3 drives, 11 plays

– 2 scoring drives

– 3-of-5 for 65 passing yards

– Played the 1st quarter — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 12, 2023

Against the Cleveland Browns last week, Wilson only played in the first quarter during the Hall of Fame game. He was involved in three drives, totaled 11 plays, but he showed Gang Green something different.

Aaron Rodgers was calling the plays when Zach Wilson threw a 57-yard pass to Malik Taylor in Thursday night’s preseason games. Nailed it 🎯 (🎥 @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/UtLS9nH0nG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 7, 2023

Last week, Wilson showed the big splash play that he’s capable of making with his big-time arm. This week there weren’t any of those SportsCenter top 10 plays, but he showed consistency which is major progress.

Rodgers Unlikely to Get Reps During Preseason, Wilson’s Time to Shine

Head coach Robert Saleh left the door ever so slightly open earlier this offseason that Rodgers could appear in the preseason finale versus the New York Giants on Saturday August 26.

However, as we’ve progressed through the preseason, it seems less and less likely that A-Rod is ever going to suit up before the regular season. Saleh and Rodgers have both pointed to the joint practices that happen in the buildup to these games as the better litmus test.

Instead leaving the spotlight open for some of the younger players on the roster to get some live preseason reps.

If everything plays out the way the Jets are hoping, Wilson won’t touch the field in 2023. That makes these preseason opportunities all the more important to make sure the youngster gets his fill.

The Jets have two more preseason games on the calendar versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the aforementioned Giants. Wilson played the first quarter in Browns game, the entire first half versus Panthers, and you’d have to imagine he gets at least half of the third quarter added to his plate in next week’s game.

However, at this moment in time the Jets only have three quarterbacks on the roster in Rodgers, Wilson, and Boyle. Saleh doesn’t appear in any rush to add another arm to that room, but he said that could change as things progress this offseason toward the season.