Potentially ‘Washed up’ Jets Veteran Could Be on Chopping Block

Football is nearly upon us after a long hiatus between mandatory minicamp and training camp.

Our pair of New York Jets gurus, Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden Jr and Michael Obermuller, have answers to the latest questions about the team.

Uphill Roster Climb for New Jets Veteran?

1. Is there a promising player on the New York Jets roster that faces an uphill battle to make the roster? If so, who and why?

MO:

The deepest group in terms of near-locks to make the roster is probably offensive tackle, for example. If healthy, is there any chance that any of these five hit waivers: Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown, Max Mitchell, Carter Warren, Billy Turner? That’s a lot of players to keep at OT.

Having said that, I’m not sure any of them will be cut and my answer will be safety Trey Dean. Sure, Dean is only a UDFA but most analysts thought he’d be drafted. He’s a talented mismatch nullifier in coverage and he might have had a real shot at a roster spot if not for a few circumstances.

One, Brandin Echols’ suspension makes it more likely Bryce Hall will stay. Two, draft pick Jarrick Bernard-Converse is probably converting to free safety. Three, the Jets immediately replaced Chuck Clark with Adrian Amos — although Amos could theoretically be released if he looks washed up.

Because of all those factors combined, I think it’s an uphill climb for Dean with Jordan Whitehead, Amos, Tony Adams, and JBC making up a four-man safety room in Week 1.

Boy Green:

I’ll follow up on that juicy breadcrumb my partner just left on the table about a potentially “washed up” Amos.

By most accounts on social, everyone assumes the former Packers veteran will be a one-for-one replacement for the injured Clark.

However, that safety room is incredibly volatile. I know the coaching staff loves several of the younger unproven players on the bottom of the depth chart. Fans might be surprised that a player that signed a contract in June could quickly find himself back in the unemployment line by the time the season rolls around.

It’s a cruel world out there but Amos was a free agent for that long for a reason. He will have to prove throughout camp that he isn’t washed up if he wants a spot on this 53-man roster.

2. In that same vein how many roster spots are up for grabs among the final 53?

MO:

Oddly enough, I don’t think the Jets’ cuts are all that complicated this year. In a weird way, the influx of talent has “separated the men from the boys,” so to speak. That’s not to say there aren’t competitive areas.

I mentioned OT and safety in my first response, but wide receiver and tight end are two of the more crowded areas. The running back room could get dicey too if the Jets sign a veteran like Dalvin Cook.

I’ll give you a very detailed prediction (barring injury): 2 QB locks, 9 OL (not sure if Connor McGovern and Billy Turner are both “locks,” but one of the two veterans should make it at least),

4 RBs (Nick Bawden is not a lock at fullback but four half-backs will make it in some capacity), 3 TEs, 5 WRs (everyone but Denzel Mims and the crew of past and present UDFAs), all 6 big-name EDGEs, 3 DTs (Solomon Thomas is the likely fourth but I won’t consider him a lock), 4 LBs, 4 CBs (Bryce Hall and Justin Hardee are likely, but not locks), 2 safeties (I think this room is the most up for grabs besides Whitehead and JBC making it), 3 specialists.

By my count, that leaves eight roster spots that are more or less “up for grabs,” 45 player locks. Fun question.

Boy Green:

I won’t go into as much depth as my partner, excellent work MO, I’ll be a little bit more generic. I see about 10 spots up for grabs at a select group of positions.

The safety room, linebackers, backend running backs, and the offensive line. Most of the roster is pretty set and that’s a big reason the Jets have been thought of so favorably by all the national pundits.

I think they keep three quarterbacks because of the new rule, six wide receivers, three tight ends, and that’ll set the tone for the rest of the roster.

3. I’ll just be blunt, will Quinnen Williams get a fat juicy Jets contract extension ahead of training camp? What is your prediction?

MO:

I’ll say yes. Honestly, I don’t have too much to add to this topic. I have no clue why the Jets have been dragging their feet on this all spring and summer.

There is NO Super Bowl run in 2023 without a happy Quinnen Williams. Get it done, Joe.

Boy Green:

There is just no way in hell that Williams doesn’t get paid ahead of camp. Right? Right?!

This has been a honeymoon offseason for the Jets and signing Williams, a fan favorite and locker-room standout, is the easiest layup in the world. You can’t screw this one up.

Sometimes general managers have really hard decisions to make on a day-to-day basis. This isn’t one of them. Make Williams the richest Jet in history and stop all the noise before it grows louder and becomes a distraction.

Jets: Should They Stay or Should They Go?

4. Here is a list of all of the Jets players that are scheduled to be free agents in 2024, which of them is destined to part ways next offseason?

MO:

Several of these names are walking in my opinion — if they even make it through 2023. I’ll throw out some names.

Mims, Becton, Kenny Yeboah, Bryce Hall, Ashtyn Davis, McGovern, and Bryce Huff are all big-time walk candidates if you ask me. Some of them might get cut this summer, but for those that survive, these reserves are all likely leaving for a chance at more playing time.

A couple of shockers: I could see Carl Lawson and Corey Davis returning on a more affordable short-term deal if things go well in 2023. Both were cut candidates this spring, but the coaching staff seems to love them and their veteran presence. I’ll throw Whitehead and the immortal Duane Brown into that category too.

Boy Green:

Duane Brown is good as gone. He signed a two-year deal in 2022 and he will live out that contract and then walk off into the sunset. That’ll leave the offensive tackle room in a very interesting place for the Jets, but it’s something they have to start preparing for.

Sadly I think Bryce Huff is gone too. He is such a dynamic pass rusher but obviously, the fans view him in a better light than the team does. Huff is going to switch teams next offseason and find someone that is willing to give him legitimate reps on a game-to-game basis.

5. Same question but the other way, which one of those 2024 free agents would you predict will be back with the team next year?

MO:

Quinnen Williams stands out, being that I think he’ll be extended before then. Outside of that, I mentioned a few guys that COULD return if all goes well, but there are very few guarantees in my mind.

2023 could be an all-or-nothing campaign. If the Jets flop and Aaron Rodgers retires, who knows what this franchise looks like a year from now with potential firings and front-office changes? It could be a total rebuild and mass exodus of veterans, theoretically.

If Rodgers is great and he’s down for another run, we could have the opposite occur — where everyone wants to run it back. At this moment, Big Q is the only 2024 free agent that I am confident returns.

Boy Green:

Yeah, Quinnen for sure is going to be back.

Beyond that MO is right there is a ton of unknown. However, I’ll throw another name out into the universe, Chris Streveler.

That man has earned a life-time contract on the practice squad at least, for what he has done for this team. Make no mistake, he won’t be a franchise savior but he’s a great locker room presence and fun as hell to watch in the preseason.

He is an absolute gamer and his teammates freaking love him and it’s easy to see why.