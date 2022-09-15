The New York Jets made history when they selected cornerback Ahmad Gardner with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

He instantly became the highest drafted defender in the GM Joe Douglas era. While also becoming the highest drafted product out of Cincinnati in school history.

That kind of history brings with it massive expectations heading to the NFL level. When you have a nickname like “Sauce” that increases ten-fold.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Sauce Gardner Backed up His Talk With His Play

Play

Video Video related to rookie shuts up jets veteran with undeniable performance 2022-09-15T14:52:07-04:00

Gardner’s nickname was widely accepted by nearly everyone when he was selected. On the official Jets roster, his name is “Sauce Gardner” and the same is the case on the latest Madden video game.

However, that wasn’t the case with his teammates in the locker room.

Multiple veterans on the Jets came out this offseason and said that they refused to call the rookie “Sauce” until he earned it.

CJ Mosley appeared on the official Jets’ podcast and set the bar at making a play during the preseason.

Love CJ Mosley on the Pocast calling #1 pick Ahmad says not “Sauce” yet – till he makes a play in preseason! A true all pro vet speaking on a rookie earning it. Great stuff on #JetsPodcast on @YouTube #Jets — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) June 16, 2022

Unfortunately, Sauce didn’t get any opportunities to make a play during the preseason. He appeared in 24 coverage snaps but was never targeted, per Pro Football Focus.

During training camp veteran Carl Lawson was even more emphatic stating that Ahmad will have to earn his “Sauce” nickname by balling out during the season.

Well, apparently it didn’t take very long for Sauce to convince his teammates that he was the real deal.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Gardner revealed that following the season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens Mosley came up to him and greeted him as “Sauce.”

“Actually one of my teammates called me the name Sauce. I didn’t think it was going to happen that soon, but it was CJ Mosley. He has been calling me Ahmad this whole time but after that game, he called me Sauce. You are the first person to know that one.”

After just 1 #NFL game Ahmad Gardner (@iamSauceGardner) has already earned the respect of his teammates. #Jets captain CJ Mosley (@TreyDeuce32RTR) said he wouldn’t call Ahmad ‘Sauce’ until he balled out, that changed after #Ravens game: 🎥 @RichEisenShow #TakeFlight @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/bqzlqv04Lr — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 15, 2022

The Backbone of the Defense

Play

Video Video related to rookie shuts up jets veteran with undeniable performance 2022-09-15T14:52:07-04:00

Robert Saleh has said since he was originally hired that the backbone of the defense will be the line play.

Their ability to create pressure allows the rest of the defense to function the way it is supposed to. However, after the Week 1 performance by the Jets secondary, a narrative shift may be in order.

This offseason the Jets put their money where their mouth was by investing the No. 4 overall pick in Sauce and spent over $33 million in free agent dollars to add DJ Reed Jr.

So what did they do?

In Week 1 versus the Ravens, Reed allowed a zero passer rating, and Sauce was right behind him at 42.4. They were the only cornerback tandem in the NFL that were both inside the top-10, per PFF.

Lowest passer rating allowed in Week 1: 1. D.J. Reed – 0.0

…

10. Sauce Gardner – 42.4 Only CB duo in the Top-10 🔒 pic.twitter.com/LmFLwnjVGU — PFF (@PFF) September 14, 2022

The Jets have been desperately searching for a No. 1 corner since Darrelle Revis decided to hang up his cleats. Interestingly this offseason they may have found two in Reed and Sauce.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Garrett Wilson Sends Strong Message to Jets Coaches