$100 Million Superstar Reveals Jets Tried to Trade for Him

The New York Jets were close to pulling off a blockbuster trade this past offseason.

NFL wide receiver AJ Brown appeared on the Raw Room podcast and revealed some of the other teams that were in the mix to trade for him in 2022.

“I had been hearing a couple of teams [that wanted to trade for me], like the Chiefs tried to get me, a couple of other teams the Jets, and all this other stuff,” Brown said on the February 20 episode. “But Philly was making a strong push.”

Jets Were Hellbent on Adding a Star at WR in 2022

There were plenty of rumors that the Jets were turning over every possible stone in its search for a true WR1 last offseason. However, this is the first time that the Brown and Jets trade rumors have been substantiated.

The #Jets are "keeping an eye" on AJ Brown (#Titans), DK Metcalf (#Seahawks), & Deebo Samuel (#49ers) in potential trade talks, per @RichCimini. All 3 are entering the final year of their rookie contracts & with WR market blowing up (contract-wise) something could shake here. pic.twitter.com/ScRQjpG3m2 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 27, 2022

The former Ole Miss product ended up getting dealt during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. The Tennessee Titans acquired the No. 18 overall pick (first round) and the No. 101 overall pick (third round) to send Brown to the Eagles.

As part of that trade, Brown received a fat new $100 million contract extension from Philadelphia.

Gang Green tried desperately to make a trade for a dynamic wide receiver throughout the offseason. The closest they got is when they had agreed to the framework of a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Tyreek Hill.

The Jets were set to send the No. 35 and No. 38 overall picks in the second round along with the No. 69 overall pick (third round) to KC in exchange for Hill and the No. 103 overall pick (third round).

However, the talented wide receiver decided to go to the Miami Dolphins instead.

Similar to the Brown trade, as part of that negotiation the Jets were also willing and agreed to make Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Saved Joe Douglas

They say in life that everything happens for a reason.

Despite the Jets’ best efforts to go trade for a proven commodity at wide receiver, they had to settle with selecting a rookie instead.

Gang Green ended up doing that on draft day with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft with the selection of Garrett Wilson.

When you select a rookie, you’re taking a gamble. Will they be able to make the transition to an NFL offense? If so, how long will it take?

When you acquire a veteran, you know exactly what you’re getting because there is a proven track record of success. Of course, to get that assurance you have to pay more money financially and in the Hill and Brown case, you also had to give up additional draft assets to acquire that insert player.

Fast forward through Wilson’s rookie season and the gamble paid off in a major way. The former Ohio State product broke two Jets rookie franchise records in receptions and yards. He also became the first Offensive Rookie of the Year in franchise history.

A lot of people prior to the draft were questioning general manager Joe Douglas for swinging and missing badly on his intended trade targets. However, his misses ended up being a blessing in disguise.

While the Eagles are paying Brown $100 million and the Miami Dolphins are paying Hill $120 million, the Jets will pay Wilson just $20 million over the next four years.

Let’s put it this way: Philadelphia ($25 million) and Miami ($30 million) are paying their respective star receivers more in one season than the Jets will be paying Wilson across the entire four years of Wilson’s rookie contract. Think about that one for a second and let that simmer.

Sometimes it pays better to be lucky than smart.