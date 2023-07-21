Veteran Pass Rusher Rejects Jets, Signs With AFC Squad: Report

The New York Jets wanted to kick the tires on a free agent, but never got the chance.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared on Twitter that veteran defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad had a visit scheduled with the Jets on Friday, July 21.

Free-agent defensive lineman Al Quadin Muhammad, who has started in recent seasons for the Colts and Bears, has a visit today with the NY Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2023

However a little more than five hours after Schefter initially tweeted that, Muhammad apparently had a change of heart.

Schefter tweeted at 1:12 pm ET that Muhammad had agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts reached agreement today on a one-year deal with their former starting defensive end Al Quadin Muhammad. His agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey confirmed the deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2023

Jets Interested in Adding Some More Defensive Line Depth

You could argue the biggest strength of this 2023 Jets team is its defensive line.

Head coach Robert Saleh said the unit is “as deep as anyone in football” during his media availability on Friday, July 21.

"Our defensive line is as deep as anyone in football. You guys know how big character is to us in this building, & every single one of them, starting with Quinnen Williams, is made of the right stuff. It's gonna be fun to watch them."- Robert Saleh#Jets — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) July 21, 2023

Despite that, the team is never complacent with its roster. Any time there is an opportunity to improve the talent on the team, New York takes advantage.

After getting rejected by Muhammad, the Jets quickly pivoted in a different direction.

Gang Green officially announced on its social media portals that they have signed defensive lineman Ife Odenigbo to a contract.

A 29-year-old veteran that has been bouncing around the league over the last couple of years.

The former Northwestern product has played for six different NFL organizations over the last six seasons.

Odenigbo has registered 14 sacks, 37 quarterback hits, 14 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.

He has appeared in 55 games and has made 15 starts over that time span.

Other Corresponding Jets Roster Moves

Gang Green had an extra roster spot to play with after trading wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions.

On top of signing Odenigbo, the Jets also added some more brutus beefcake to the backfield.

New York signed running back Damarea Crockett to the 90-man roster. He is coming off of a torn ACL that he suffered last August which forced him to miss the 2022 season.

A talented 25-year-old playmaker that originally entered the league back in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.

Over the last four years, he has spent time on four different NFL teams. However, he hasn’t gotten much action in games.

Crockett has three career carries for seven yards. He has appeared in 12 games but has mostly served in a special teams role.

He is likely nothing more than a camp body at the running back position as we progress through the preseason.

In a corresponding move, the Jets cut bait with a promising youngster, Izaiah Gathings.

He was unlikely to make the roster considering the depth at the tight end position. However, he earned a spot on the team after dominating as a tryout player in rookie minicamp back in May.

Izaiah Gathings (@izai_slime) had a rookie minicamp tryout w/ the #Jets & impressed enough to earn a spot on the 90-man roster. YOU LOVE TO SEE STUFF LIKE THIS! #TakeFlight @MT_FBpic.twitter.com/MSYV0mYzs7 https://t.co/sDFYiw0vDS — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 15, 2023

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound athlete was a wide receiver at the college level, but the Jets kicked him to tight end when they signed him this offseason.

Saturday, July 22 will be the first public Jets practice of training camp thus far. The folks over at 1 Jets Drive sold out of tickets within minutes of putting them up on the team website and the atmosphere is expected to be electric.