Boy Green Daily: Robert Saleh Opens Door for Jets Position Change

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we explore the very real possibility of New York Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker moving from guard to offensive tackle. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Ty Butler of ESPN 98.7 in New York. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Another big time Jets-Green Bay Packers trade?

Jets coach takes shot at the New England Patriots?

Robert Saleh challenges Mekhi Becton ahead of Carolina Panthers game.

Social Post of the Day

On “Hard Knocks” Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich seemed to take a shot at the Pats.

WOAH: did #Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich just take a shot at #Patriots HC Bill Belichick on #HardKnocks? 👀 ‘Do my job, is that good enough? F*** no, that’s the rest of the #NFL. Do your job, do your job, f*** that‘ + ‘if we all do our job & a f****** little bit more that’s 22 playing’ 🎥… pic.twitter.com/jddSpdtpE1 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 10, 2023

ICYMI

Join more than 86 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

Which position should AVT play in 2023?

Should the #Jets keep Alijah Vera-Tucker at guard or should they throw him out at offensive tackle?#TakeFlight @TyDButler @ESPNNY98_7FM #JetsCamp — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 10, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!