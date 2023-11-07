Jets $44 Million Starter Called out After Blowout Loss to Chargers

The New York Jets aren’t receiving the bang for their buck that they were hoping for in free agency.

Allen Lazard had another tough day at the office versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.

He finished with two receptions for 18 yards on six targets. The former Iowa State product inked a four-year deal for $44 million this offseason. The $11 million average salary on his contract makes him the No. 24 highest paid receiver in football, per Over The Cap.

The Buffalo Jet Fan emphatically said on X previously Twitter that, “Allen Lazard is genuinely a terrible wide receiver. The Jets had the internet when they signed him. Insane contract.”

Allen Lazard is genuinely a terrible wide receiver. The #Jets had the internet when they signed him. Insane contract. — The Buffalo Jet Fan (@BuffaloJetFan) November 7, 2023

The Jets ended up losing to the Chargers 27-6 on Monday Night Football in Week 9

Social Media Roasts Lazard After Poor Performance for Jets in Chargers Game

Connor Hughes of SNY called Lazard out in the middle of the game for dropping “far too many passes.”

“Jets paid him big money this offseason to be a big piece of their offense. Very little return in that investment so far.”

Allen Lazard drops far too many passes. #Jets paid him big money this offseason to be a big piece of their offense. Very little return in that investment so far. Lazard entered with just 17 catches for 255 yards and a touchdown. That would put him on pace for 41 catches, 619… — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 7, 2023

This isn’t just recency bias coming off of a bad game, Lazard has struggled all season.

The 27-year-old has registered 19 receptions for 273 receiving yards, and he has hauled in one touchdown through the first eight games of the season. He is currently on pace for 40 catches, 580 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor said that Lazard has had three drops, three penalties, and only four first downs over the last three games.

Aaron Rodgers' minions are balling out Allen Lazard last 3 games: – 3 drops

– 3 penalties

– 4 first downs Randall Cobb: 3 catches in 6 games (173 snaps) Billy Turner: Just allowed 10 pressures and 2 sacks in one game Nathaniel Hackett: Told some funny jokes on Hard Knocks — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) November 7, 2023

Entering Week 9 Lazard had a 19 percent drop rate which was the second highest mark in the NFL this season.

Rich Cimini of ESPN called him “underwhelming to say the least” based on what we’ve seen so far this season.

What a nightmare for Allen Lazard: 3 penalties and a dropped pass. The Jets gave him a lot of money last offseason and he's been underwhelming to say the least. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 7, 2023

Cromartie Jr. said bluntly that, “Allen Lazard is unplayable.”

Allen Lazard is unplayable. — Cromartie Jr. (@SpyroKush) November 7, 2023

The Jet Press said, “This is the exact same Allen Lazard we saw in Green Bay. He’s been among the drop leaders in the NFL over the last couple of seasons. This is what the Jets signed up for. His tape last year is littered with drops.”

This is the exact same Allen Lazard we saw in Green Bay. He’s been among the drop leaders in the NFL over the last couple of seasons. This is what the #Jets signed up for. His tape last year is littered with drops. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) November 7, 2023

Might Be Time to Make a Jets Lineup Change: Analysis

Play

On “Boy Green Daily” on Tuesday November 7 “Talking Jets with Tigo” joined me on the show and explained where the Jets should go from here at wide receiver.

Time to have a youth movement at wideout.

Instead of trotting out an ineffective Lazard, Tigo suggested the Jets should kick the tires on some of the not often used other receivers on the team.

The primary argument was made for undrafted free agent Jason Brownlee. He was a healthy scratch against the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Brownlee has only appeared in one game this season and it was in Week 8 against the New York Giants when he popped in for two snaps.

He has been cryogenically frozen on the bench all season. Brownlee dazzled fans in both training camp and the preseason with some spectacular catches.

He is only 24 years of age and comes from a smaller school in Southern Miss, but he had loads of potential. Since Lazard is struggling you might as well try something new and throw him out there to see what happens.

If he struggles mightily, you can always call him back to the bench, but if he pops maybe that can provide a spark to this stagnant Jets offense.