Boy Green Daily: Predicting Biggest Jets Free Agent Impact

Today’s question is which Jets free agent will have the biggest impact in 2023.

Some Interesting Candidates to Pick From for This Jets Question

The question was originally posed by the Jets’ official website to its team of reporters on July 7.

Three of the four panelists picked former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard. While the last remaining panelist selected wide receiver Mecole Hardman formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lazard got the bag from the Jets this offseason to the tune of $44 million across four seasons. So he wins the money battle and he has an obvious connection to new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers from their time spent together in Green Bay.

While Hardman should be used in a variety of ways. He will be a dynamic threat on the offensive side of the ball with his 4.33 speed. In addition, he could go back to his returning days where he originally cut his teeth when he entered the league back in 2019.

Gang Green will need somebody with Braxton Berrios getting cut this offseason. He led the team last season in attempts at both kick and punt returning.

Do you agree with one of these two names? Or do you have a different suggestion? Let us know by getting involved in the comment section down below!

Other Trending Jets Topics to Be Discussed on the Show

Could Jets running back Michael Carter get traded this offseason?

That topic was explored on Monday, July 10 in a trade proposal from Evan Reier who covers the Dallas Cowboys. You can read more about that story here.

The basic premise is if the Jets sign free agent running back Dalvin Cook, which there have been a lot of rumors about on social media, then another running back will have to get kicked off the team.

Carter among the choices could have the most trade value based on skill set, age, and contract.

Should the Jets want Cook? Do they need him? Is the running back group good enough? Let us know what you think in the comment section down below!

