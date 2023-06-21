$44 Million Jets Free Agent Turning Heads With Jacked Physique

A brand new addition for the New York Jets has continued to put in work even on his break away from the team.

Allen Lazard decided to go back to college this week despite not having any remaining collegiate eligibility.

The former Iowa State product was featured in four photos working out at the gym. These still shots provided a look at the big man’s jacked physique heading into his first year with Gang Green.

WOAH: #Jets WR Allen Lazard (@AllenLazard) went back to @CycloneFB to workout & get ready for the 2023 season 👀 📸 cyclonefb #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/BiOa1F6fay — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 21, 2023

Lazard signed a four-year deal for $44 million during free agency. The contract featured $22 million guaranteed at signing.

Lazard Is Making an Impression During Jets Practice

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said Lazard isn’t a “freak athlete or particularly fast” based on what he has seen during media practice sessions.

While he isn’t standing out “like Garrett Wilson“, Rosenblatt believes he has brought a level of consistency to the wide-receiving group.

“He fairly consistently brings in deep passes when targeted,” Rosenblatt said.

Lazard isn’t coming to the Jets to fill a void as a No. 1 wide receiver. He is plugging in as a second or third option in the passing attack.

In five seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Lazard hasn’t wowed anyone with his statistical production but he has provided a nice floor. Lazard has caught 169 receptions for 2,236 receiving yards and has hauled in 20 touchdowns in his career.

Although the 6-foot-5, 227-pound wideout hasn’t had an individual season with more than 61 catches or 789 receiving yards.

Lazard Brings a Lot of Benefits to Jets Receiver Room on and off the Field

The former Iowa State product may be a very rich man now at 27 years of age, but it wasn’t always like that.

Lazard originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. Following that draft, he signed a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Four months later he was cut after not making the final 53-man roster. Lazard did receive a spot on the team’s practice squad. Not as glorious but better than being unemployed.

3.5 months later the Packers stole him off of the Jaguars practice squad and the rest is history.

Funny moment during #Jets WR Allen Lazard’s (@AllenLazard) press conference, ‘to be here as a [former] undrafted free agent it feels surreal, I still feel undrafted because the checks haven’t hit yet’ 🤣 🎥 @nyjets #Packers #TakeFlight #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/eHoRtfXEoB — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 18, 2023

There is a small percentage of players who make it in the NFL. There is an even smaller percentage of players who make it into the league as undrafted free agents. That is a compelling rags-to-riches story that Lazard can and has shared with the Jets wide receiver room.

Beyond inspirational pep speeches, Lazard was also brought in to help teach the Nathaniel Hackett offense to his teammates.

Hackett has been with Lazard for essentially his entire NFL career to date starting in Jacksonville to Green Bay to New York. The veteran’s experience in the system should help accelerate the learning process for some of his teammates in the room.

The last and final connective tissue worth mentioning is Lazard’s relationship with superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

A-Rod called him a “f****** great dude” when describing him during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” back on March 15.

Aaron Rodgers was fired up when talking about new #Jets WR Allen Lazard (@AllenLazard), ‘he’s a fucking great dude’ + ‘anybody would be lucky to have him in the locker room’ 👀🎥 @PatMcAfeeShow #TakeFlight #Packers #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/08tfeeEzuc — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 15, 2023

Rodgers is attempting to build chemistry with a ton of his new teammates but there is no replicating the years of working together with Lazard. That should be an invaluable resource in situational football opportunities for the Jets in 2023.