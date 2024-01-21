Jets Forced to Figure It out With Free Agent Bust: ‘No Choice’

Rich Cimini of ESPN said wide receiver Allen Lazard “is dangerously close to becoming one of the biggest free agent busts in” New York Jets franchise history.

Despite that factoid, he said the team has “no choice” but to try and make it work with him because of his contract. Lazard signed a four-year deal for $44 million last offseason.

Heading into 2024, Lazard is due a $10 million base salary which is already fully guaranteed.

Lazard Was a Major Flop for the Jets Last Season

The Jets made Lazard the highest-paid wide receiver in free agency in 2023. As the famous line from Uncle Ben in Spider-Man goes, “With great money, comes great responsibility” or something like that.

Massive expectations were heaped on Lazard heading into the year and to say he missed them would be a huge understatement.

He finished with 23 receptions for 311 receiving yards and one touchdown. Lazard struggled with drops and overall performance issues. That led to head coach Robert Saleh making Lazard a healthy scratch in multiple games.

Saleh who normally doesn’t like putting players on blast publicly, uncharacteristically called Lazard out after a game during his media availability.

Saleh who normally doesn't like putting players on blast publicly, uncharacteristically called Lazard out after a game during his media availability.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh officially put WR Allen Lazard on notice following the #Dolphins game: 'Obviously my decision [to make him a healthy scratch], he's going to be here for the next year & a half' Lazard signed a 4-year deal for $44 million…

After the season, Lazard received votes of confidence from both Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

Saleh sent out a public guarantee that Lazard, “will have a hell of a lot better 2024 than he had 2023.”

“I don’t think Allen’s story is over by a long shot,” Douglas said at the end of the season.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh issued a 'guarantee' to the media that WR Allen Lazard, 'will have a hell of a lot better 2024 than he had 2023.' Said he's made of the right stuff + built the right way. Promised a strong bounce back next year.

2 Reasons for Optimism That Lazard Can Improve With Jets in 2024

Cimini explained in a column posted on Sunday, January, 21 that the Jets “are hoping” they can make a “significant addition” at the wideout spot this offseason.

If and when that happens, Lazard will drop lower on the depth chart. Cimini said that could benefit him, “because he doesn’t seem cut out for WR2.”

The former Iowa State product would be facing the third or fourth corner on the opposing defense. That should provide the big receiver with more favorable matchups.

The other thing that could only help is the presence of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“Yeah, I think that is one relationship that I’m going to lean into this offseason. It was definitely frustrating for him [Lazard]. Him and I had a real good connection over the years,” Rodgers said of Lazard. “So I want to see him getting back to a more positive mindset and feeling good about himself and his potential role in the offense. So I’m going to lean into Allen. I have a lot of love and appreciation for him but obviously, this year didn’t go the way that he wanted to.”

Lazard and Rodgers were teammates for five seasons in Green Bay with the Packers. There is a chemistry that was built over time during practice and in games.

Rodgers being back as the QB1 in 2024 can only benefit Lazard. They have a history and Rodgers is a former four-time NFL MVP. The difference between Rodgers and what the Jets trotted out at QB for the majority of 2023 might be the largest gap in the league.