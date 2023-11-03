Jets Put $44 Million Starter on Notice After Aggressive Trade Calls

Prized free agent gem Allen Lazard has been put on notice by the New York Jets.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on “The Insiders” that Gang Green had exploratory trade conversations with three different teams ahead of the Tuesday, October 31 NFL trade deadline.

The Jets had its eyes set on Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals, Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The Jets were rebuffed on all three, and talks never progressed beyond an exploratory stage,” per Rapoport.

Jets Sent a Clear Shot to Lazard

Why would the Jets be aggressively pursuing another pass catcher after doling out $44 million to Allen Lazard a few months ago?

One of Aaron Rodgers’ old targets has underwhelmed through the first seven games of the 2023 season.

Lazard is No. 2 in the NFL with a 19 percent drop rate this season, per The Jet Press.

Randall Cobb, would rank first in drop rate [40 percent] “if he had enough targets to qualify”, according to The Jet Press.

Cobb has appeared in six games this season and has registered three catches for 20 receiving yards. That is the third highest receiving yardage total of any wideout on the squad.

Lazard was paid to be the Robin to Garrett Wilson’s Batman. G-Dub has been excellent this season, but he can’t do it by himself.

Lazard has 17 receptions for 255 receiving yards and has one touchdown so far this season. He has made plenty of splash plays, but he has been plagued by some back-breaking drops.

The Jets may have not acquired a big name pass catcher ahead of the deadline, but their aggressiveness to swing the bat should be a clear message to Lazard.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.