Jets Sign Former Bills Suspended Veteran to New Contract

The New York Jets have added a new piece to the puzzle.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of The Score, Gang Green is signing free agent linebacker Andre Smith to a contract.

Jets Bring in Andre Smith Fresh off of a Suspension

Smith originally entered the NFL back in 2018 as the No. 234 overall pick in the seventh round by the Carolina Panthers.

After two seasons down south, he migrated to upstate New York and has resided on the Buffalo Bills roster since 2020.

Smith just came off of a six-game suspension he served earlier this season for “performance-enhancing substance usage.”

He was expected to rejoin the Buffalo roster this week and celebrated his “first day out” of lockup. Apparently, that was premature because the Bills decided to release him on Monday, October 17.

In his four years in the NFL, Smith has appeared in over 46 games, but has never logged a start:

Recorded a forced fumble and fumble recovery

27 total tackles

While he is listed at the linebacker spot, his major contributions in the NFL have come on special teams.

In every season that he has been at this level, the former North Carolina product has played in at least 62 percent of the special teams’ snaps.

Andre Smith Will Bring Depth to Jets

It never hurts to add depth and/or potentially stick it to a division rival at the same time. That is called multi-tasking!

From all indications Smith was a beloved figure in the Bills’ locker room and when his release was announced fans weren’t happy.

He will immediately provide a boost to the Jets’ special teams unit which quite frankly has been electric this season.

In the latest game versus the Green Bay Packers, the Jets were able to successfully block both a punt and a field goal attempt.

Smith hasn’t gotten a ton of playing time on the defensive side of the ball over the last few years. This season he was suspended for the first six games (so he hasn’t played at all yet) and last year with the Bills he only played 47 snaps.

However, with the Jets, he could work his way into the rotation if any injuries hit the group. Smith is still only 25 years of age and the future at linebacker for the Jets in 2023 and beyond is a major question mark.

Gang Green seems pretty well stocked at the moment with the return of Quincy Williams. He joins a talented group that features CJ Mosley and Kwon Alexander.

It is also worth noting that the Jets play the Bills on Sunday, November 6 in a Week 9 matchup before their bye week.

Smith has spent the last two seasons with the Bills so any additional info he could provide the team couldn’t hurt their chances.

Both sides are intimately familiar with one another of course because they play twice a year in the AFC East. However, the slightest of edges could help make that game all the more interesting at MetLife Stadium for what could be a battle for first place in the division.