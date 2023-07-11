2-Time Patriots Super Bowl Champ Goes on Wild Jets Rant

If you weren’t on Twitter on Tuesday, July 11 boy did you miss a doozy.

Let’s bring you back to the beginning, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN released his annual top 10 rankings for the cornerback position. Those results were determined by a panel of coaches, players, scouts, and league executives.

New York Jets star defender Sauce Gardner was voted the No. 2 cornerback in the NFL heading into 2023.

That led longtime former New England Patriots defensive back Asante Samuel to throw some shots at Sauce.

“The New York media will take your career to another level,” Samuel said in response to the list.

The New York media will take your career to another level https://t.co/XkFnbmoynr — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 11, 2023

Sauce vs. Samuel in a Massive Twitter Beef

Play

This ignited a social media exchange between the former two-time Super Bowl champion and Sauce.

“The tweet literally says those were the cornerback rankings by PLAYERS, EXECUTIVES, SCOUTS, & COACHES… I’m trynna figure out why you keep bringing up NY Media,” Sauce replied.

The tweet literally says those were the cornerback rankings by PLAYERS, EXECUTIVES, SCOUTS, & COACHES… I’m trynna figure out why you keep bringing up NY Media🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/fLozr7L2ka — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 11, 2023

Sauce then accused Samuel of being on his “s*** hella lately” he then advised the 42-year-old to “relax.”

Damnn you been on my one shit hella lately 😂😂😂 You gots to relax…. Me personally, I never been the hating type https://t.co/cEuoDpEQ4Z — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 11, 2023

Samuel then tried to use this Twitter beef as an opportunity to provide some tips to Sauce heading into year No. 2.

“I challenge you to turn some of those pass break up to interceptions this year. You will hear from me.”

Sauce didn’t take too kindly to how Samuel decided to share this intel.

“Ion need you challenging me to do nothin after all this sub tweeting you been doing when you could of just hit me privately like all the other OG’s do. Safety bro.”

And I challenge myself to do the same thang. Along with my coaches. Ion need you “challenging” me to do nothin after all this sub tweeting you been doing when you could of just hit me privately like all the other OG’s do. Safety bro https://t.co/sVCacIUMDf — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 11, 2023

One of Samuel’s big criticisms of Sauce was his “lack of production” and said on social media that he needs to create more turnovers to be considered among the top cornerbacks in the NFL.

Sauce then asked Samuel who is the No. 1 cornerback in the league if he’s factoring in “production over coverage”?

So since you said production over coverage, who is your #1 CB in the league ?😂😂😂 @pick_six22 — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 11, 2023

Samuel responded with Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain. In that same panel from ESPN, PS2 was ranked as the top corner in the league heading into 2023.

Last season Surtain and Sauce both had two interceptions through 17 games.

So that mean it doesn’t matter about your definition of “production” lol. Pat ain’t got hella picks but he strappin every week. Let me find out you just be posting on here for attention🤔 — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 11, 2023

Sauce then called out Samuel for his seemingly hypocritical analysis. In one breath he said production (turnovers) is most important when ranking corners. It was then pointed out to him that PS2 only had two interceptions last year and Samuel started to backpedal.

“So that mean it doesn’t matter about your definition of production lol. Pat ain’t got hella picks but he strappin every week. Let me find out you just be posting on here for attention,” Sauce said.

Darrelle Revis and Samuel Get Into It on Social Media

Just when you thought it was over Samuel and Revis got into it on Twitter.

Samuel openly asked on Twitter, “what did Revis do so special. I’ll wait… it’s documented [what] great cornerbacks did in the stats.”

It’s the NY media what did Revis do so special. I’ll wait… It’s documented want great cornerbacks did in the stats — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 11, 2023

It didn’t take long for Revis to respond on social media.

“I really don’t know much about this guy. Never was inspired to watch his film but something does jog my memory. I do remember we played Falcons + Rex Ryan made a highlight clip of him being doubled moved on almost every single route. I recall Rex saying to receivers in our weekly team meetings. The game plan was if he line up across from you, double-move him every time. So in practice, our receivers referred to him as the “DOUBLE MOVE KING”. I never viewed him more than what was said about him in the scouting report.”

@pick_six22 just landed. Hear we go smh… 🤦🏾‍♂️ I really don’t know much about this guy. never was inspired to watch his film but something does jog my memory. I do remember we played Falcons + Rex Ryan made a highlight clip of him being doubled moved on almost every single… — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) July 11, 2023

Samuel then accused Revis of getting beat on “more double move[s] then myself. That’s a fact! If [you] don’t know much go look in the history books I’m in there. What about you?”

He could have showed you, you got beat or more double move then myself. That’s a fact! If don’t know much go look in the history books I’m in there. What about you? — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 11, 2023

Revis then unleashed the ultimate trump card, “try again mother sucker I’m a 1st Ballot Hall of Famer.”

He then suggested that Samuel should “write a letter to the HOF voters to state your case.” Samuel has been eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 2019. Five years have gone by and the former Patriots standout hasn’t made it into Canton, Ohio.