Mekhi Becton’s Standing With Jets ‘Gone From Bad to Worse’: Report

It has been a disappointing first two seasons for New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

He has missed an inordinate amount of games at one of the game’s most important positions and now is heading into a critical offseason.

Although according to a new report, Becton’s time with the Jets may be on borrowed time.

Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network dropped a bomb on Friday morning that revealed some earth-shattering information.

In his report, Pauline documented that Jets offensive coaches are “done” with Becton and they want to move forward with George Fant as their left tackle in 2022.

Fant, a Joe Douglas free-agent addition, is reliable according to Pauline, “the coaches know what they are getting and he shows up every day to practice and is ready to play” on Sundays.

In a report from a couple of months ago, Pauline says that Becton “is known for tapping out” of plays, practices, and games.

Since then the situation has “gone from bad to worse” and Pauline says there is a “possible split” between the Jets coaches and front office on Becton’s future with the team.

The front office invested a first-round pick in him and believes in his future while according to Pauline the coaching staff has given up on him.

Are the Jets frustrated with Becton? I’m sure they are.

Douglas’ first pick ever as the general manager has missed 18 games in two years. That isn’t exactly what he had in mind.

Although any thought of potentially moving on this offseason doesn’t make any sense.

The 22-year-old still has three more years left on his rookie contract including a fifth-year option. If Gang Green decided to cut ties they would have to eat a $10.9 million dead cap hit in 2022.

On top of the financial reasons that it wouldn’t make sense, he is still so young and still possesses all of the hall of fame traits he had when he was selected No. 11 overall out of Louisville.

The most recent injury Becton suffered back in Week 1 versus the Carolina Panthers was a fluke. He got rolled up on and that could have happened to anyone.

While there were concerns back in college whether a player that is (6-foot-7, 370 pounds) could stay healthy in the NFL, he still has time to change that narrative.

This upcoming offseason will be his first chance to have OTAs and a full conditioning program. In 2020 he missed all of that because of COVID and this past offseason didn’t happen because of injuries.

If he has another season that is plagued by injuries in 2022 then maybe his future can be a strong conversation, but right now barring something unforeseen Becton will be on the roster next season.

