Mekhi Becton Set to Return to Jets Practice After Long Absence

For the first time this offseason, offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is set to return to New York Jets practice.

DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News shared the news via Twitter saying, “Becton is expected to show up to mandatory minicamp, per source.”

Mekhi Becton is expected to show up to mandatory minicamp per source. Becton missed OTAs to attend to the birth of his child. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) June 6, 2022

Big Man Is Showing Up

Becton has decided to work out on his own this offseason in preparation for the 2022 season.

Specifically, he has done a lot of work with Duke Manyweather who is one of the best offensive line coaches in the country.

On top of his own private workouts to get ready for the season, Becton has also been a part of a life-changing event with the birth of his first child.

As Bien-Aime noted in his tweet, that’s the reason he has been away from the voluntary portion of the Jets practices so far this offseason.

Although he is set to return for the mandatory portion of the offseason at minicamp. That will run from June 14 through 16.

Here are all the other important dates to watch for #Jets coming up: OTA Offseason Workouts: – May 23-24

– May 26

– May 31-June 1

– June 3

– June 7-10 Mandatory Minicamp: – June 14-16#TakeFlight #NFL — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 3, 2022

This will be the final leg of the offseason race before all the players break up for a month and a half. After that hiatus, everyone will return for the start of training camp at the end of July.

A Big Season Incoming for the Big Man

The Jets are betting big on Becton.

Despite a lot of noise from the outside, Gang Green refused to sign a capable veteran offensive tackle nor did they select one in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft.

That was and is a massive vote of confidence for their former first-round draft choice. They are betting he’ll stay healthy for the first time in his professional career and will realize his full potential.

They better hope so because right now there is no Morgan Moses-sized security blanket waiting on the bench if that doesn’t come to fruition.

We’ve seen the flashes from Becton, but now we want to see the consistency. Quite frankly it is paramount to the success of this Jets team, their offense as a whole, and specifically the development of their franchise quarterback Zach Wilson.

