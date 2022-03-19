Mekhi Becton Trade Could Be Key to Delivering Blockbuster Package for Jets

When trades have been discussed as a possibility for the New York Jets this offseason, the basis of any deal is normally revolved around the team’s 2022 NFL draft capital.

That makes sense considering they have nine selections in their back pocket including four of those inside the top-38. However, there is another way they could pull off a blockbuster deal this offseason.

On an episode of the Badlands podcast hosted by Joe Caporoso the idea of trading Mekhi Becton was brought up on the show by D.A. Osorio of Turn On The Jets:

“The two teams that I would watch are the teams they have done business with in the past. Seattle just happens to have a hole at left tackle and I know there has been a lot of talk about Becton potentially being moved. A Becton for DK Metcalf swap could be the move that helps out both teams. Their left tackle, Duane Brown is a free agent. The other potential move could feature the Minnesota Vikings with Danielle Hunter. Let’s say Hunter for Becton because Minnesota has Brian O’Neill who isn’t good at tackle and Christian Darrisaw.”

It is an extremely interesting concept and a potentially unique way to flip an asset that the Jets at the very least are uncertain about for a proven commodity at a position of need.

This would allow the Jets to retain their treasure chest of picks and instead execute a rare player-for-player swap.

So far Becton has been a disappointment through his first two years in the league due to injuries and questions about his weight and work ethic.

For what it is worth, the former Louisville product has been looking good in Instagram workouts this offseason, but the proof will be in the pudding come training camp in the summer.

Right now Becton still has some decent value because he showed pops of brilliance in his rookie campaign. Although one more rough year with Becton struggling to stay on the field could plummet his trade value heading into 2023.

Everyone is intrigued by the mystery box and no one should know Becton better than the Jets front office. If they believe they can move him for someone elite like Metcalf at wide receiver or Hunter at pass rusher, they’d have to strongly consider it.

A Lot of Uncertainty and a Level of Awkwardness





If the Jets decided to move on from Becton, there isn’t a clear and obvious replacement on the roster.

George Fant is the penciled-in starter at left tackle right now based on his impressive display in 2021. If Becton stays on the team he will compete for that job and if he loses is expected to flip over to the right side.

If they decided to move him they would have to strongly hope an offensive tackle falls to them at No. 4 with Evan Neal of Alabama or Ikem Ekwonu of NC State.

Then you would have your bookend tackles in Fant on the left side and your new rookie on the right side.

Although that is a very dangerous game to play. If you trade Becton ahead of the NFL draft you’re immediately letting everyone else know your gameplan.

It is possible both Neal and Ekwonu could be on the board, or neither could be. You never know how the draft is going to play out.

Regardless the Jets sent Becton a clear message at the Senior Bowl that he better show up in the best shape of his life or else.

It was the first time the green and white really challenged Becton publically and that message spoke volumes.

There is a chance that could inspire Becton to be the best possible version of himself and he ends up living up to the billing as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. There is also a chance the injury issues that have plagued him throughout his NFL career persist heading into 2022.

One way or another this is an incredibly difficult decision for the Jets’ brass and could have major ripple effects on the team for many years to come.

