Analyst Willing to ‘Bet His Career’ on Jets WR Having Success in 2021

The New York Jets hit the CTRL + ALT + DEL button combination this offseason.

During that period of revamping, the green and white added a variety of pieces both in free agency and the 2021 NFL draft.

Although one of those players is getting massively disrespected this offseason with confusingly minimal coverage. That all changed on Wednesday evening, however.

Put Some Respect on This Man’s Name

Who is the safest bet to have a big year for the #Jets in 2021? I went with a defensive lineman, while @ConnorJRogers picked a skill position player on O… Full episodehttps://t.co/S49YkJsVB9 pic.twitter.com/7VxZOKer1E — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) July 21, 2021

On the Badlands podcast during the mailbag segment, the two hosts answered a variety of questions including, “Which player on this [Jets] roster would you be willing to bet your career on having success in 2021 (excluding rookies)?”

Joe Caporoso explained why Quinnen Williams fit the bill for this particular question. This is a very popular take on Gang Green twitter ahead of the 2021 season.

Although the other co-host, Connor Rogers, decided to go a bit outside the box with his answer explaining why wide receiver Corey Davis is his pick:

“I’ll go with Corey Davis from the betting on him and feeling really confident about it. He has gotten better every year in the league. Davis coincidentally got better when the Tennesse quarterback situation got better (Ryan Tannehill). I think this staff with the Jets is just going to know how to use him. Davis is going to get the right targets and he’s going to do a lot of good work across the middle of the field. I also think there’s talent around him so he won’t experience as much bracket or pressure coverage as you would typically expect with the Jets. I’m excited and I feel good about a very solid Corey Davis season.”

A Perfect Fit for What the Jets Are Hoping to Do





During free agency, the Jets inked the former Tennessee Titans wideout to a three-year $37.5M with 72 percent of his contract guaranteed ($27M).

Rogers was right in his assessment, he’s gone completely under the radar this offseason.

Davis plays wide receiver in a passing league and signed the biggest free-agent contract of any Jets wide receiver this offseason. Yet all we hear is crickets. What gives?

Part of it is the fantasy lens that a large portion of NFL and Jets fans alike view the game through.

The veteran has yet to record a 1,000-yard campaign in his four-year career thus far. The most receiving touchdowns he has ever had in a single season are a paltry five. Unfortunately, his game hasn’t translated to immense popularity among casual football fans.

Although when you speak to coaches and people who study the game, they’re enthralled with Davis’ game and what he’s capable of in this Jets offense.

This Mike LaFleur offensive system is expected to be built upon a ground-and-pound philosophy that sets up for the play-action passing game.

That’s exactly the kind of principles he thrived on during his time with the Titans over the last couple of years.

While he may not be getting the love he deserves in the offseason, you better believe Davis will be changing minds across Jets nation during the 2021 season.

The former Titans star is coming off of a season in which he set career highs in every major receiving category (receptions, yards, touchdowns, and receiving yards per reception). Now put him in a Jets offense where there are so many other talents around him and Davis could be destined for another career-defining breakout this fall.

