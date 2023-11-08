Jets Starter Suffered ‘Broken Bone’ vs. Chargers, Team Is Concerned

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the New York Jets have suffered another injury on the offensive line.

Head coach Robert Saleh revealed to the media that veteran Billy Turner is “dealing with a hand that popped up after the [Los Angeles Chargers] game.” Due to that injury, Turner did not practice on Wednesday, November, 8.

A reporter asked a follow-up question on whether or not this injury could be a long-term thing, Saleh responded, “It’s concerning, we’ll see how the week progresses.”

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport provided some additional details saying Turner “suffered a broken bone in his hand and his status is up in the air for this week” against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Another question on the #Jets offensive line: Sources say OL Billy Turner suffered a broken bone in his hand and his status is up in the air for this week. Coach Robert Saleh described the injury as "concerning." But he hasn’t been ruled out yet. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2023

Cruel Game of OL Musical Chairs Never Stops for the Jets

The 32-year-old signed a one-year deal for $1.64 million this offseason to join his old teammate Aaron Rodgers on the Jets.

He initially joined the team as a potential depth option and to provide some competition at the offensive tackle position.

Throughout camp, he and Max Mitchell flip-flopped between the left and right tackle spots. However, both players ended up losing the battles for a starting gig and became depth options.

Throughout this season the Jets’ offensive line has been ravaged by injuries which has forced Turner back into the starting lineup.

He has earned snaps at left tackle (7), right guard (36), and right tackle (81) according to Pro Football Focus.

In his 10-year career to date, Turner has appeared in 99 games and has made 76 starts during that span of time.

It’s unclear if Turner was unable to go for the Week 10 matchup versus the Raiders how the Jets would reshuffle the starting offensive line.

If Billy Turner and Duane Brown can’t play on Sunday, the #Jets have a few options. I’d probably move Mitchell back to RT and have Newman or Saffold (if he’s ready) start at RG. Could also try Dennis Kelly at RT or even RG if they want, he’s better at RT. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) November 8, 2023

The Jet Press suggested a Mitchell move back to right tackle. Another possibility could include Xavier Newman starting at right guard.

This Injury Might Not Be the Worst News for the Jets

Turner hasn’t performed well when called upon this season.

According to PFF’s grading system, he has received a 48.2 overall, 53.9 pass block, and a 44.8 run block.

As a matter of fact, during the Week 9 game against the Chargers, Turner earned a new nickname on social media, “Billy Turnstyle.”

There was a viral video clip from the Chargers game that showed Joey Bosa manhandling Turner on a rep near the red-zone that resulted in an immediate sack.

Bosa manhandling Billy Turner

Where is the help? pic.twitter.com/ZgGHSKrJw4 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 7, 2023

David Wyatt-Hupton said on X previously Twitter, “With the greatest respect to Billy Turner… you can’t do much worse than he did against LA. I’d have more faith playing Xavier-Newman and Max than Max and Billy.”

With the greatest respect to Billy Turner…you can't do much worse than he did against LA. I'd have more faith playing Xavier-Newman and Max than Max and Billy. https://t.co/N6vKeENZou — David Wyatt-Hupton (@DWyattHupton) November 8, 2023

Play Like A Jet begged the Jets on X previously Twitter, “No more Billy Turner, please. Call up Roger Saffold. Activate Carter Warren. Claim any random OL off another team’s practice squad. But do not subject us to watching Billy Turner again for any reason ever.”

No more Billy Turner, please. Call up Roger Saffold. Activate Carter Warren. Claim any random OL off another team's practice squad. But do not subject us to watching Billy Turner again for any reason ever. #Jets — Play Like A Jet (@Playlikeajet1) November 7, 2023

Veteran Duane Brown is “closer” to returning, but according to Connor Hughes of SNY Saleh didn’t “sound optimistic” about his chances of returning ahead of Week 10.