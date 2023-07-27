Jets Veteran, Ex-Broncos Starter Claps Back at ‘F****** Bum’ Sean Payton

New York Jets veteran Billy Turner wasn’t pleased with some recent comments that were made and he let the world know about it.

The 31-year-old offensive tackle responded on his Instagram story to a quote made by Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton from an interview with USA Today.

“Seems like someone started training camp and is trying to soften the blow after realizing what he’s in for this season. F****** Bum. #BountyGate #Childish”

Payton was asked about the Broncos’ coaching in 2022 and he didn’t hold back:

“Everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite. … It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”

Turner spent last season on the Broncos appearing in eight games and making seven starts.

Payton Unloads on Hackett’s Time With Denver

Nathaniel Hackett was the Broncos’ head coach last season for 15 games before he was ultimately fired in the middle of his first campaign.

One of the criticisms of him during his time there was the “kid-glove handling” with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, according to Jarrett Bell.

Wilson’s personal support staff included a personal athletic trainer, strength and conditioning coach, massage therapist, and Wilson’s personal QB coach who were allowed in the building.

Payton said the boundaries not being set had nothing to do with Wilson but rather the “parents who allowed it” and said it is a direct “incrimination” on the head coach [Hackett at the time].

“Now, a quarterback having an office and a place to watch film is normal. But all those things get magnified when you’re losing. And that other stuff, I’ve never heard of it. We’re not doing that,” Payton told Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

Hackett was also accused of having a “soft touch” with light practices and minimal physical effort during camp in an effort to prevent injuries.

Payton said those days are over as they are preparing to play “tackle football” seemingly taking another shot at Hackett’s philosophies.

Top Social Media Reactions to Payton’s Shade

Well, that certainly added some additional juice to the Week 5 scheduled road trip for the Jets to the Denver Broncos in 2023.

Gang Green hired Hackett as their new offensive coordinator this offseason and a few months later he was reunited with his old quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

One fan said, “this one could be fun.”

Some Broncos fans turned on Turner saying he is in fact the “bum” and added that he was “literally” a turnstile all season.

Browning and Gregory are gonna feast on this bum. Literally was a turnstile all season https://t.co/TeuN66R2gD — SPORTS_r_DUMB (@PicoDe_Gallo) July 27, 2023

“I [know] Billy Turner injury prone a** ain’t talking. If I touch that dude he goes on the IR. And he was a problem too,” another social media user exclaimed.

Ik Billy Turner injury prone ass ain’t talking. If I touch that dude he goes on the IR. And he was a problem too. https://t.co/tbliZWvQbS — Lyric (@PreacherLyric) July 27, 2023

“There’s no way this fat idiot is talking s***. I could block better than this tubby b****.”

There’s no way this fat idiot is talking shit. I could block better than this tubby bitch https://t.co/obdwA4rM14 — aj. (@4nthoknee) July 27, 2023

A fan claimed that Turner was one of those “dirty hands Sean was talking about.” During Payton’s interview with USA Today he said there were plenty of “dirty hands” for that “embarrassing” season in 2022 referencing the people who were responsible.