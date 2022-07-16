Jets Fans React to Blockbuster Trade Whispers for AFC All-Pro

It is fair to say the majority of New York Jets fans are excited about the 2022 season.

With so many additions on both sides of the ball, there is a palpable energy that this could be a special year for the green and white.

That energy has led some fans to speculate what other moves could be on the horizon to take this team to another level.

Trying to Manifest This Trade

On Friday, July 15 at 4:00 pm ET we reached the franchise tag extension deadline in the NFL. Any player who received the tag that didn’t reach a long-term agreement with their team will now be forced to play this upcoming season on the tag.

That list includes Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates.

After not reaching a deal with the Bengals, Bates is expected to make his displeasure known. NFL Insider Josina Anderson says she has been told that Bates has “no intentions” of reporting for training camp nor playing this season on the franchise tag.

I'm told #Bengals S Jessie Bates has no intentions of reporting to training camp, nor playing on the franchise tag, per league source. The two sides are currently unable to come to terms on an extension on today's deadline for long-term deals for players designated with the tag. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 15, 2022

Technically speaking Bates isn’t under contract until he signs his franchise tender, which means he can hold out without penalty until we reach the 2022 regular season.

At that moment and time, he will continue to not get paid, even with games being played. With that level of frustration existing some Jets fans have started to dream about a possible tag-and-trade scenario that could bring Bates to New York.

When Douglas trades Ashtyn Davis and a 3rd to complete the secondary rebuild. CB: Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed, Bryce Hall, Michael Carter II, Brandin Echols S: Jessie Bates, Jordan Whitehead, Jason Pinnock, Lamarcus Joyner Defense would be elite #Jets https://t.co/Z5vRTcMERP — Stefan Stelling (@li_jets) July 15, 2022

This proposed trade is heavily influenced by a Jets fan and likely wouldn’t be enough to get the deal done, but you have to respect the passion.

Bring me Jessie Bates @nyjets My eyes can’t handle the abomination also known as Ashtyn Davis on Sundays anymore https://t.co/TRmUZzODdp — john (@nyj_sports) July 15, 2022

Not everyone is a fan of Ashtyn Davis, the former third-round pick of the Jets. Right now he is a backup but will have an opportunity to unseat veteran Lamarcus Joyner.

A secondary of Jessie Bates, Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed, Michael Carter II, and Jordan Whitehead.. pic.twitter.com/7ey6lhOXPp — Cali (@CaliJets) July 15, 2022

If you give a hard look at the Jets’ secondary the most questionable piece is the opposite starter of Jordan Whitehead. If you replace that guy with Bates, this could arguably be one of the best secondaries in all of football.

manifesting Jessie Bates to the Jets — Jacob (@ciderhoek) July 15, 2022

It seems like Jacob is one of many Jets fans who are trying to manifest this possible trade into existence.

Unlikely Path

Bates is still only 25 years old and is widely considered one of the best safeties in all of football:

Second-team All-Pro (2020)

10 career interceptions

35 pass deflections

Over 408 total tackles

As exciting as it would be to pull off a tag-and-trade, Jets Today is one of many who has recently told fans not to hold their breath.

For any #Jets fans hoping/expecting Joe Douglas to trade for S Jessie Bates: It would take premium draft capital and they would need to work out a costly long term contract. I wouldn’t hold my breath. pic.twitter.com/Fr5PYs7b5z — Jets Today (@NYJetsToday_) July 15, 2022

When you look historically at recent tag-and-trade scenarios they all have a few things in common.

The Jets would have to surrender significant draft compensation and/or some players to bring in the talented star. Also, it would put them in a difficult pickle because they wouldn’t be allowed to negotiate a long-term deal since that deadline passed on Friday.

In other words, the Jets would be trading for Bates knowing he would be on a one-year deal for 2022. Once you reached the offseason then you could negotiate a long-term deal.

The problem with that strategy is Bates would have all the leverage since you traded whatever you did to get him. If you tagged him again next year he could threaten to hold out again and that could be a bad locker room situation.

All in all, there is a natural fit for Bates in this Jets secondary, but with all the variables to make this happen, it seems too complicated to pull off. Keep dreaming Jets fans and maybe you can speak it into existence.

